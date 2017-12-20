Arooga’s Doubles Down Announcing New Partnerships with Boardroom Spirits and Owen’s Craft Mixers

Relationship will combine Arooga’s new signature small batch vodka and Owen’s all-natural ginger beer for biggest, kicking-est mules around

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s mules just got ginormous, and with new and improved ingredients too.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar today announced their new partnership with Boardroom Spirits, whose reputation for producing high quality, small batch, craft spirits attracted the brand to enlist them as their new Sagoora vodka producers to re-brand and re-formulate their already successful signature vodka to a new, non-GMO, corn based, and naturally gluten free spirit, with plans to expand the line to include several all-natural fruit flavors in 2018. Based out of Lansdale, Pa, Boardroom was able to easily collaborate with the Arooga’s team to create a brand new Sagoora that is higher quality with natural ingredients, precisely distilled to remove bad compounds, and possessing all the characteristics of a premium vodka-scentless, tasteless, and smooth.

“We’re very passionate about distilling only the best products that taste great and embrace our better-for-you values,” said Marat Mamedov, one of Boardroom Spirits’ three founders. “After meeting the team at Arooga’s, we found they were just as devoted to quality control and excellent service and the partnership was a natural fit. We’re so excited to be a part of the Arooga’s family and dedicated to keeping their customers happy.”

Also joining the team is Owen’s Craft Mixers, who will provide Arooga’s with ginger beer for its signature mule drinks as part of Arooga’s ongoing transition to clean label ingredients. Owen’s Ginger + Lime is made in Scranton, Pa with pure sugar cane, real ginger, and real lime juice, and has no artificial flavors. Because they use clean ingredients, their products are half the calories and sugar then their competition.

“We are excited to be partnering with Arooga’s and were looking for the right partner to bring our Mega Mule creation to PA.” said Josh Miller, Co-Founder of Owen’s Craft Mixers. “Given our shared ethos of clean label products with high quality ingredients, we are excited to be a part of Arooga’s new craft cocktail program.”

Combining Owen’s craft Ginger + Lime with their small batch, craft, signature Sagoora, Arooga’s is launching the biggest, shareable mules around.

The fittingly named “Mighty” and “Mega” mules debuted this month at all Arooga’s locations in Pennsylvania, as well as their locations in Warwick, RI, Uncasville, CT, and Attleboro, MA, and are already making waves with their impressive size and improved quality (coming soon to North Plainfield, NJ and Patchogue, NY). The “Mighty” mule is 100 ounces and serves 2-4 people, and the “Mega” mule is 192 ounces and serves 4-6 people. Both drinks, in addition to enjoying for their all natural, quality ingredients, are also meant for social sharing and are perfect for Instagramming.

“We have been looking for partners who share our standards of quality production using natural ingredients, and we are excited to join forces with Boardroom Spirits and Owen’s Craft Mixers.” Said Gary Huether, Jr., President, and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “As soon as I saw the awesome “Mighty” and “Mega” mules, and learned more about Owen’s, I knew these would be a perfect addition to our cocktail list, and combining them with our new small batch signature Sagoora vodka was the key to making our popular mules bigger and better.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2017 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 15 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Currently under construction, 5 franchise locations in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida are slated to open in 2018.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About Boardroom Spirits

Headquartered in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft-distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Its line of locally sourced, carefully crafted, small batch, premium libations offer rich, smooth, refined, and delicious tasting results. Thinking big and producing small enables them to collaboratively innovate and experiment, while dedicating themselves to the education of the overall distilling process and immersing themselves in the community and marketplace in which they are established. Members of the American Distilling Institute, Boardroom Spirits offers tours, tastings, and bottling parties and promotes responsible drinking habits. For more information, visit www.boardroomspirits.com.

About Owen’s Craft Mixers

Owen’s Craft Mixers is a family owned and operated Craft Mixer brand made in the great state of Pennsylvania. Owen’s produces high quality ingredient driven craft mixers, which help deliver a consistently refreshing and delicious tasting cocktail every time it’s poured, whether that’s in a glass or in one of our Mega Mules. With the use of real juice and pure cane sugar all in one bottle, Owen’s strives to help you make the perfect cocktail whether it’s behind the bar or at home.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com