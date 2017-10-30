Arooga’s Debuts New Menu with 50%-Off Event on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Latest Menu Boasts Improved Favorites and Eight New Delicious Items, all Half Off for the Entire Day

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) What sounds better than Truffle Tots, Blue Moon Bleu n Bacon Chips, fresh baked Soft Pretzels and Fat Tire Beer Cheese, and BBQ Pulled Pork n Bacon Mac n Cheese? Getting them, and anything else you want, for half the price.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, the Harrisburg, PA-born-and-based national award-winning full service restaurant and bar, is celebrating a revitalized menu, complete with revamps and newbies, including new burgers, scratch made appetizers, handhelds, and pasta dishes, and Arooga’s is doing what Arooga’s does best-reveling with a bang with an unveiling offer of 50% off of all food items, all day on Tuesday, November 7 from 11 am to 9 pm at all of its Pennsylvania locations as well as its franchised restaurants in North Plainfield NJ, Uncasville CT and Warwick, RI (offer excludes Attleboro, MA and Patchogue NY).

Arooga’s new menu comes with exciting reveals, such as their transition to sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever pulled pork, new flight options which feature all new beer infused cheeses for your dipping pleasure, Truffle Tots and Truffle Mac and Cheese-because everything tastes better with truffle oil, and Faux Wings-completely plant based, vegetarian, boneless style wings that, when tossed in your favorite wing sauce, taste just like chicken. And this is all a prelude to their bigger announcement on November 8th.

“We believe that this new menu will be our most anticipated launch yet,” said Gary Huether, Jr., Co-Founder and President of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “So it is only fitting that we follow it with one of our most exciting item launches in our company’s history.”

The day following their new menu launch, Arooga’s will offer the Impossible Burger, a completely plant based option for meat lovers that looks, cooks, and tastes like beef. Namely made from wheat and potato proteins, as well as coconut oil and heme — a natural protein molecule found in plants and animals that gives meat its “meaty” flavor — this revolutionary product has all of the characteristics of beef without the negative environmental impact of livestock. Arooga’s partnership with Impossible Foods, producer of the groundbreaking “meat”, is one more step in Arooga’s path to remain on the forefront of the sustainability movement and environmental responsibility.

“Many of our guests’ favorites are still around, but we will always continue to grow and improve our menu. Just because we’re a sports bar doesn’t mean our ingredients have to suck,” said Huether. “We do our best to set the bar for quality and uniqueness, and we hope our guests will check out the hype for half-price, if only for a day.”

Arooga’s 50% off offer is valid only on November 7th 11am-9pm at participating Arooga’s locations (excludes Attleboro, MA and Patchogue, NY), and is dine-in. Offer does not include beverage, and excludes alcohol and daily special purchases. The new Impossible Burgers are excluded from offer. Other restrictions may apply.

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests an optimum dining experience by offering the latest trends in technology, service and food. Once named America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise and recently named Top 500 Franchises of 2017 by Entrepreneur Magazine and to FSR 50, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s began franchising in 2014. In addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has five franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania currently under development.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Arooga’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com