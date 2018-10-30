Arooga’s Celebrates NovemBeer with Pints for Prostates

It’s Pints for Prostates as Arooga’s Teams Up with Lagunitas Brewing Company to Give $1 From Every Lagunitas IPA Pint Sold at Arooga’s in November to Benefit Prostate Cancer Awareness

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s is giving the finger to prostate cancer by raising awareness through their 4th annual fundraiser this November.

Through “Pints for Prostates,” Arooga’s Grill House & Sports Bar is hosting a month-long campaign to benefit The Prostate Cancer Coalition, whose mission is to extend and improve the quality of life for men through prostate cancer awareness, education, and the advocacy of responsible screening.

In partnership with Lagunitas Brewing Company, Arooga’s will donate $1 from every Lagunitas IPA sold at all locations for the entire month of November. The brand has raised nearly $9,000 since 2015 for the cause and is optimistic that this year will be its most successful year yet, extending their outreach to their 9 franchise locations in 7 different states.

“We are always looking for ways to give back, especially where we can support efforts to raise awareness for such a serious health issue,” said Gary Huether, Jr., co-founder and president of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “We are proud of our contributions to this great organization and thrilled to partner once again with Lagunitas for this awesome cause.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 19 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Location 20 is scheduled to open this November in Rockville Centre, NY.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com