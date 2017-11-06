Arooga’s Celebrates NovemBeer with Pints for Prostates

It’s Pints for Prostates as Arooga’s Teams Up with Lagunitas Brewing Company to Give $1 From Every Lagunitas IPA Pint Sold at Arooga’s During the Month to Benefit Prostate Cancer Awareness

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s is using beer to kick butt during November, turning a popular IPA into an educational tool for prostate cancer awareness.

Through “Pints for Prostates,” Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is hosting a month-long fundraiser to benefit The PA Prostate Cancer Coalition, whose mission is to extend and improve the quality of life for men through prostate cancer awareness, education, and the advocacy of responsible screening. Arooga’s is expanding its reach this year to its franchise locations in Patchogue, NY, North Plainfield, NJ, Uncasville, CT and Warwick, RI, who will also participate in the campaign to raise prostate cancer awareness in their states.

In partnership with Lagunitas Brewing Company, Arooga’s will donate $1 from every Lagunitas IPA sold at all locations for the entire month of November.

“We thought it would be ideal to raise awareness for this serious men’s issue by syncing a fundraiser with things that men enjoy the most at Arooga’s: drinking great beer while watching sports,” said Gary Huether, Jr., co-founder and president of Arooga’s. “We have fun with it every year and enjoy the opportunity to raise funds while raising awareness. We’re always very excited to work with Lagunitas in support of such a great cause.”

“We are so grateful to Arooga’s and Lagunitas Brewing Company turning this promotion into an annual event, said Kristine Warner, Executive Director, PA Prostate Cancer Coalition. “The PA Prostate Cancer Coalition seeks out men in their natural habitats to spread prostate cancer awareness, and Arooga’s certainly fits that bill! This is our second annual month-long NovemBeer celebration to educate men about important prostate cancer facts, such as family history being a significant risk factor.”

“We are proud that our popular IPA can contribute to the support of such a worthy cause. Pints for Prostates is a great program and we hope our support of Arooga’s event can benefit as many people as possible.” Karen Hamilton, Director of Communications from the Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Since opening its first restaurant in Harrisburg, PA in 2008, Arooga’s has strived to offer its guests the ultimate sports bar experience by offering the latest trends in technology and service. Arooga’s began franchising in 2014 and in addition to 10 corporate locations in Central Pennsylvania, Arooga’s currently has five franchise locations in operation, with locations in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania currently under development.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About The PA Prostate Cancer Coalition

The PA Prostate Cancer Coalition is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and we put all of our blood, sweat and tears into educating men about prostate cancer and prostate health. We’ve lost far too many fathers, brothers, and husbands to prostate cancer, and it’s time to fight back. We’re fighting the good fight. We’re finding men in their natural habitats—sporting events, golf clubs, breweries, outdoor shows. Join our coalition of survivors, families, urologists, nurses, athletes, brewmasters, and regular people who are raising the profile of prostate cancer and men’s health.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. Did you know that almost as many men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in a year as women are with breast cancer? The mortality rates are similar, too. Luckily, prostate cancer is very treatable when found early. Learn more about prostate cancer risk and the PPCC at www.paprostatecancer.org, and remember to follow us on Twitter @PAProstate and on Facebook!

About Lagunitas Brewing Company

From points distant and beyond we all converged on Petaluma in 1993 and ’94 with an unenunciated desire to be more than we were before. The core of Lagunitas came from Chicago, St Louis, Memphis, Walker Creek, and the highlands of Quincy.

The Chicago contingent initiated the brewing and the gravitational effect of its suchness did the rest. We all loved the beer but the mission was larger than the ordinary joy of a hoppy-sweet quaff. It was driven unseen by an urge to communicate with people, to find our diasporidic tribe, and to connect with other souls adrift on a culture that had lost its center and spun its inhabitants to the four winds to wander lost and bereft with a longing to re-enter the light. Beer, we have learned, has always been a good lubricant for social intercourse!

The Lagunitas Brewing Co. was not so much an act of ordinary ‘foundling’ as it was willed into being by the unspoken desire of supportive beer-lovers in Northern California after which they continued to nurture their creation and urged us forward to fulfill the unifying needs of that same beer-loving diaspora from coast to coast and beyond. It is good to have friends!

