Arooga’s Camp Hill to Transition to New Brewery Concept

Location Will Be Home to WingCraft Brewing & Tavern

Harrisburg, PA ( Restaurant News Release ) Camp Hill is getting a new brewery and tavern near the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (formerly Holy Spirit Hospital) in what was formerly Arooga’s rt. 15.

Located at 1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, the new brewery and tavern concept is scheduled to open in April of this year. Gone are the wall-to-wall TVs and sports memorabilia; the building has been remodeled to manifest a brewpub-like atmosphere with reclaimed wood walls, tavern lighting, and a glass enclosed brew room where patrons can look in on the brew magic while dining on Certified Angus steaks, fresh seafood, scratch made pasta, and brick oven pizzas with house made mozzarella.

The state-of-the-art brewery is small batch with four tanks allowing the WingCraft brew team the capability of experimenting on a small scale to further develop whole batches during the brewing process. WingCraft will have several of its beers and ciders on tap including West Coast IPA, Blood Orange Wheat, American IPA, Espresso Vanilla Porter, Strawberry Rhubarb and Peach Mango Cider, and will act as a local craft beer supplier to central Pennsylvania Arooga’s locations, releasing select brews to its sister brand. All drafts will be available for crowler fills for carryout so patrons can take WingCraft beers to enjoy at home. Growler fills will also be available at Arooga’s locations.

Phil Paetzold, a renowned local chef and 25-year industry veteran formerly of another Arooga’s concept Brew22 in Harrisburg and most recently Managing Partner of Bonefish Grill in Mechanicsburg, Pa, joins the brand as WingCraft’s Executive Chef and Managing Partner. Crafted by Paetzold, the menu is a mix of brewpub fare and upscale dishes, all made-to-order from locally sourced ingredients and scratch-made items showcasing both steakhouse inspired cuisine and traditional pub grub, with a specials menu that will change weekly. The new restaurant plans to host a variety events such as beer & wine dinners, bourbon and cigars, and beer tastings.

“This concept has been a pet project of mine for a long time and brings me back to the days of Brew 22,” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “To see it come to fruition and have Phil back on the team is awesome and we can’t wait to introduce this amazing new restaurant and brewery to our central PA fans.”

“I am ecstatic to be rejoining the team at Arooga’s to start this exciting new concept,” said WingCraft Executive Chef and Managing Partner Phil Paetzold. “I am so proud of our amazing menu and the beers we produce and look forward to WingCraft’s debut.”

WingCraft Brewing + Tavern is projected to open its doors to the public in April of 2021. For more information, follow the brand on Facebook for construction updates, grand opening information, hiring links, and more.

About WingCraft Brewing + Tavern

WingCraft is a concept developed by Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, a national sports bar chain based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Focused on small batch brewing and a diverse, high-quality menu, WingCraft Brewing & Tavern is a brewpub concept with a state-of-the-art brew system and tavern-like atmosphere with a full bar and polished casual dining room with visibility into the glass enclosed brew room. WingCraft Brewing will act as a local craft beer supplier to its sister company Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

