Arooga’s and The Feel Your Boobies Foundation Team Up for Sixth Annual October Fundraiser

Brand Has Raised Nearly $50,000 For Breast Cancer Awareness

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will partner for the sixth consecutive year with the Feel Your Boobies® foundation for a month-long fundraiser where proceeds from sales of Blue Moon and Dark Horse Rosé for October are donated to this and other organizations to raise awareness.

The Feel Your Boobies® Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit breast cancer organization that promotes proactive breast health in young women through strategic education & outreach programs. Arooga’s is the foundation’s largest and longest standing donor partner, and these fundraisers have helped the Harrisburg based charity to expand from the founder’s home to new offices in the area, as well as open a second office in Maryland.

“In 2019, Feel Your Boobies expanded our programming to target at-risk African American young women through our Minority Outreach Program.” said Leigh Hurst, founder and President of the Feel Your Boobies foundation. “Arooga’s support of the Foundation’s work over the years has been a critical element to making program expansion possible, which means we can reach more young women with our life-saving mission.”

“We are so glad for the relationship we have with such an awesome charity.” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s President and Co-Founder. “We love that we are able to give back to an organization local to our home base, and that we’ve played such an instrumental part in expanding their footprint and mission objectives.”

This year’s fundraiser will run from October 1st through the 31st at all Arooga’s locations (Attleboro, MA, Shelton, CT, and Warwick, RI proceeds to benefit other local charities).

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and now Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com