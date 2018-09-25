Arooga’s and The Feel Your Boobies Foundation Team Up for Fifth Annual October Fundraiser

Brand Has Raised Nearly $30,000 For Cause

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s wants you to Feel Your Boobies for breast cancer awareness month-and is not afraid to say it.

Starting October 1st, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the brand will partner for the fifth consecutive year with Feel Your Boobies® for a month-long fundraiser where proceeds from sales of Blue Moon, Dark Horse Rose, and “pink chip” items (Buffalo Chicken Dip, Seafood Nachos, Impossible Nachos, Chips & Salsa, and Tacos-while supplies last) for the entire month of October are donated to the foundation.

The Feel Your Boobies® Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit breast cancer organization that promotes proactive breast health in young women through strategic education & outreach programs. Arooga’s is the foundation’s largest and longest standing donor partner, and these fundraisers have helped the Harrisburg based charity to expand from the founder’s home to new offices in the area, as well as open a second office in Maryland.

“Our partnership with Arooga’s represents a perfect partnership for our brand. Not only does it allow us to reach their young staff & customers with our important message, but it also has raised nearly $30,000 to support our College Outreach Program.” said Leigh Hurst, founder and President of the Feel Your Boobies Foundation. “We are so grateful for their support and we look forward to a great promotion in October.”

This partnership is also one of Arooga’s longest standing donation recipient partners, having their first fundraiser in 2014, each year raising more money for the cause than the year before.

“This is our favorite fundraiser of the year.” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s President and Co-Founder. “We love giving back to a local charity, and we love that we can have fun while raising money for such a great cause. Awareness is one of the most important combatants of breast cancer, and we love that we are able to work with a partner that gets out there and uses humor and edge to get her message out and allows us the opportunity to help raise her voice.”

This year’s fundraiser will run from October 1st through the 31st at all Arooga’s locations (Uncasville, CT, Attleboro, MA, Shelton, CT, and Warwick, RI proceeds to benefit other local charities).

Qualifying items are listed below:

Buffalo Chicken Dip (10% of sales while supplies last)

Seafood Nachos (10% of sales while supplies last)

Chips & Salsa (10% of sales while supplies last)

Impossible Nachos (10% of sales while supplies last-excluding Winter Park, Fl)

Street Tacos (10% of sales while supplies last)

Blue Moon ($1 of every draft)

Dark Horse Rosé ($1 of every glass)

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 19 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Location 20 is scheduled to open this fall in Rockville Centre, NY.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com