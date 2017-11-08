Arooga’s Aligns with Impossible Foods to Become the First Full Service Restaurant Group in Central Pa to Offer a Plant-based Meat – a Meat Free Option for Meat Lovers

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Leave it to Arooga’s to make the impossible possible.

Once named America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise and recently named to Top 500 Franchises of 2017 by Entrepreneur Magazine and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Groups, the Harrisburg, Penn-born-and-based Arooga’s Grill House & Sports Bar is at it again.

By partnering with Impossible Foods, Arooga’s will become the first full service, multi-unit restaurant brand in Central Pennsylvania to offer The Impossible Burger: a new “meat,” a plant-based option for meat lovers, aka the latest “cult burger.”

Explains Dr. Patrick Brown, Impossible Foods founder, “It’s meat, made from plants, for meat-lovers. Our burger starts out raw and looks, cooks, smells and tastes like beef. It’s 100% plant based burger made of a few simple ingredients; namely, wheat and potato proteins, coconut oil and heme, a natural molecule found in all living things that gives meat its unmistakable meaty flavor.”

That Arooga’s is at the forefront of the sustainability movement should not be a surprise. Arooga’s continues to pave the way for sports bars everywhere to offer guests healthy dining alternatives by sourcing clean ingredients that are free of antibiotics and hormones, and in many cases certified organic.

Livestock takes an enormous toll on our planet, using more than 30% of all land, 25% of water, and producing as much emissions as all the world’s transportation methods combined. The Impossible Burger uses 95% less land, 74% less water, and creates 87% less carbon emissions. Because it is plant based, it is also 100% free of hormones, antibiotics, and artificial ingredients. Eating one Impossible Burger instead of a conventional ground beef burger saves the water equivalent of a 10-minute shower and the gas emissions of an eighteen-mile drive. Livestock, and cows particularly, are a huge contributor to emissions affecting climate change.

“If you want to make a difference, you have to be different, and Arooga’s is always exploring ways to offer our guests unique and revolutionary items, and the fact that this product could potentially change the planet for the better-there was no question about whether or not we would have it, the only question was when,” said Gary Huether, Jr., Arooga’s co-founder and president. “The Impossible Burger is one of the most exciting and innovative items that we have ever come across, and we can’t wait to introduce this to our guests.”

Starting today, Arooga’s guests can get their first taste of these impossibly good, Impossible burgers.

The Impossible Burger : Topped with cheddar cheese, Arooga’s signature burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on an all-natural brioche roll.

: Topped with cheddar cheese, Arooga’s signature burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on an all-natural brioche roll. The Impossible Pub Burger: Topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Arooga’s signature burger sauce on an all-natural brioche roll.

Arooga’s is the first Certified Green Restaurant in the state of Pennsylvania, and requires all of its locations to become certified. Arooga’s utilizes energy saving techniques in operations, such as energy efficient light bulbs, as well as oil recycling, elimination of all Styrofoam products, and utilization of hand dryers in the restrooms and paper products made from 100% recycled materials. Additionally, Arooga’s uses dining tables and accent walls that are made from 100 % repurposed wood. Arooga’s currently has 15 locations in operation, with several planned openings in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida in 2018.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

About Impossible Foods

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Patrick Brown, Impossible Foods is on a mission to make the global food system more sustainable. Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat, fish, and dairy foods directly from plants, with a much smaller environmental footprint than those produced from animals.

