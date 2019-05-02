Army First Sergeant and Family, Sign with Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ!

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave restaurants are fast casual BBQ restaurants that serve delicious BBQ sandwiches and Sliders, Hot Dogs, Brats and Sausages. You can build your own by adding an array of toppings coupled with some of their famous sides such as Mac n cheese, Chili or Slaw. Crave also features a Self-Serve beer wall, allowing the customers to choose from any of their 24-48 beers on Tap. With 4 domestic beers and the rest local craft, the possibilities are endless! There are also white and red wine options available as well.

Crave welcomes Carl Moore and Cheryl Blanton to their Crave family! Carl who has actively served in the Texas Army National Guard for over 22 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master of science degree in organizational leadership and development. Carl has a beautiful family with his wife Shirley, Daughter Brittney and Son Brandon. He also has a grandson Blaze. Carl enjoys spending quality time with his family, playing sports and traveling. Cheryl is happily married to her Husband James and has a beautiful daughter Bobbielee and two sons Robby and Forrest. The family is continuing the legacy of service in the military, Forrest will be graduating this month from the United States Naval Academy and will be a Marine pilot. Cheryl also has two grandchildren, Lauryn and Miles. Cheryl has a passion for serving others and is very excited to take this journey with Crave. She also enjoys traveling, golf and interior design. Cheryl comes with a degree in Ministry and serves on the board of Family Promise of Irving Texas. Carl and his sister in law Cheryl, are very excited and eager for their future with Crave and know their combined experience and passion will be instrumental.

At Crave, customers can dine in, take out, order from the self-order kiosk, through our app or have their meal delivered. Customers can download the App on apple and android devices which allows them to order ahead, get delivery, receive loyalty points and rewards. The locations also have Self order kiosks, which allow the customers to place their orders themselves if they choose.

Crave was founded in 2018 by Salvatore and Samantha Rincione. The couple has spent their lives in the restaurant/franchising industry and wanted to create a fun and unique brand. Since its introduction last year, Crave has 15 planned locations to open with many more in their pipeline.

For more information on Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com

www.iwantcrave.com