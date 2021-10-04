ArKay Beverages Thanks Diageo and Distill Ventures for Joining the Uprising Trend on Creating Alcohol-Free Spirits

ArKay is extremely thankful that companies such Diageo and Distill Ventures have followed ArKay’s footsteps to change consumers’ lifestyles

Fort Lauderdale, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Alcohol-Free Spirits Alternative market is booming with products ArKay alcohol free spirits introduced 10 years ago. Nowadays, companies such as Diageo and Distill Ventures have recently invested in alcohol free startup businesses producing alcohol-free spirits alternative drinks. ArKay is extremely thankful that companies like Diageo and Distill Ventures have followed ArKay’s footsteps to change consumers’ lifestyles.

2021 marks ArKay’s 10th anniversary. Back in 2011, the prospect of alcohol-free spirits was somewhat unknown to many but had gained momentum and popularity when Reynald Vito Grattagliano started ArKay, the world’s first alcohol-free whiskey alternative.

Alcohol-free spirits are being cherished by people who look for alternatives that are just as appealing as the alcoholic options.

Arkay alcohol free vodka video has been seen over 2 million times on YouTube and has proven that Arkay vodka is the best vodka alternative on the market https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4Du0z5fuLw&t=18s

ArKay alcohol free spirits are designed for everyone to enjoy the exceptional taste of liquors without the alcohol, making it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol, therefore becoming a gateway for individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption or just for people who want to change their lifestyle.

ArKay spirits has an extract of capsaicin that creates the burn that is so synonymous with alcohol, leading the way to the redefining of “adult drinks”. Arkay offers various alcohol-free spirits flavored drinks like brandy, vodka, rum, gin, and tequila, just as other famous brands are now starting to do. It is common for people to experience pleasurable and even euphoric effects from ingesting capsaicin.

The Company’s products are currently distributed in 35 countries, including most of Europe and Mexico, Canada, and the United States. ArKay alcohol free spirits alternatives are also available online at Alcohol Free Whisky website and on ArKayBeverages.com .

Arkay Alcohol-Free Whisky offers you the same drinking experience as real whiskey without the alcohol. People love new and different things, so the alcohol-free whiskey alternatives have become more popular than ever.

With Alcohol-Free Whisky no hangovers, zero guilt, zero alcohol, zero carbs, zero fat, zero sugar, and zero addiction.

Meet Arkay non-alcoholic whiskey crafted for your favorite bourbon cocktails. Underpinned by the familiar, whiskey-warmed notes of caramel, malt, and oak, Arkay allows consumers to enjoy the recognizable comforts of a very good whiskey, without the intoxicating effects. Arkay is available in 1000 ml sized bottles for purchase nationwide at ArKayBeverages.com sold for only $24.95 free shipping included.

Arkay vodka is # 1 seller on Amazon Amazon Best Sellers: Best Vodka as well as Arkay rum Amazon Best Sellers: Best Rum , selling more that the biggest liquor brands.

About ArKaY Alcohol Free Spirits

Since 2011, ArKay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey, bourbon, and brandy, among many others for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay is Clean and Healthy: zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero sweetener, zero calories, zero Carbs, no GMO, no gluten, friendly veggies

ArKay, the world’s first alcohol-free, whisky, vodka, tequila, rum-flavored drink is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol and is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drinks at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. ArKay Beverages is a family-owned business. ArKay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

Business website: https://arkaybeverages.com .

917-657-7126 (WhatsApp Text Messages only)

info@arkaybeverages.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArKayBevInc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArKayBeverages

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arkayzeroproof/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHrDTMbySu6dYCLmc0AQOcg/playlists

