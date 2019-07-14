Arkay Beverages Is Giving Away 5 Million Zero Proof Miniature Liquor Bottles

Straight-up, “on-the-rocks” or with your favorite mixer, non-drinkers deserve a “great adult cocktail”

(RestaurantNews.com) Arkay in collaboration with Give me 5 drinks will ship free of charge 5 million zero-proof miniature liquor bottles to bars, restaurants and night clubs, hotels, gift shops, ice cream parlors, food stores, liquor stores around the US.

The first big challenge for Arkay® is to get people to try a sip of their alcohol-free spirits flavored drinks. The solution-free samples-today’s Arkay multi-million-dollar product launches.

New Drink, New Idea

‘’Giving product away as free samples is catching the public’s attention and give Arkay momentum, distribution of samples to outlets in 200 cities will be one of the first marketing efforts’’ made by Arkay – said Arkay’ President- Sylvie Grattagliano.

5 on 5

Distribution of samples is becoming a systematic component of the Arkay’ marketing to bars, restaurants, and night clubs. Most are mailed or handed out by Company salesmen.

Nearly 5 million samples will be redeemed by Arkay and Give me 5 drinks. Approximately every bars, restaurant and night club’s owners and/or operators in the US will enjoy free drinks to give away to their patrons.

Alcohol Problems Affect About 50 Million U.S. Adults

About 18% of U.S. adults have alcohol-related problems, according to new data on Americans’ drinking behaviors.

The new study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, looked at the prevalence of drinking issues based on a new definition for alcohol use disorders in the DSM-5 handbook. The new definition classifies problem drinkers as those who have two of 11 symptoms including continuing to drink even if it harms relationships, drinking harming performance at work of school, or inability to quit. The severity of the problem is classified by the number of symptoms a person has.

Overall, men were more likely than women to have trouble with alcohol, and the issue was particularly noticeable among 18- to 29-year-olds, with about 7% showing symptoms of the most severe form of drinking problem, the study found. The researchers say that is in line with increasingly higher rates heavy of drinking among the age group.

Drunk Driving and irresponsible behavior

Drunk Driving

Every day, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes—that’s one person every 48 minutes in 2017. These deaths have fallen by a third in the last three decades; however, drunk-driving crashes claim more than 10,000 lives per year. In 2010, the most recent year for which cost data is available, these deaths and damages contributed to a cost of $44 billion that year.

How alcohol affects driving ability

Alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. All these abilities are essential to operating a vehicle safely.

As alcohol levels rise in a person’s system, the negative effects on the central nervous system increase, too. Alcohol is absorbed directly through the walls of the stomach and small intestine. Then it passes into the bloodstream where it accumulates until it is metabolized by the liver. Alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood. This is called Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC. At a BAC of .08 grams of alcohol per deciliter (g/dL) of blood, crash risk increases exponentially. Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. However, even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2017, there were 1,837 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where drivers had lower alcohol levels (BACs of .01 to .07 g/dL).

BAC is measured with a breathalyzer, a device that measures the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath, or by a blood test.

What to drink when you are not drinking?

Arkay in collaboration with Give me 5 drinks is offering a liquor substitute to peoples who want to have a good time without the danger of the alcohol.

Zero alcohol. Zero sugar added. Zero hangover. Zero calories.