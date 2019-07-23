(RestaurantNews.com) Arkay Beverages announces very important changes in their product description to make very clear to the consumers and the trade that ArKay drinks are not produced from de-alcoholization of real liquor but rather from water blended with flavoring and a twist of the W.A.R.M Molecule which is an alcohol substitute. Arkay contains 0 % AVB and is 100 % Alcohol Free.

“Our label clearly indicates how our alcohol-free spirits are produced, stating ‘’ Arkay Alcohol Free Flavored Drinks are not made from Distillation’’ and ‘’ we have always been upfront in descriptions to our customers,” said Reynald Grattagliano Arkay’ Founder.

To improve our customer experience and to avoid confusion or misrepresentation the product description of all Arkay drinks is now listed clearly on our web site(s) www.arkaybeverages.com and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn as:

Arkay ‘ Bourbon alcohol-free version is a flavored drink not made from bourbon whisky; Arkay contains 0 % ABV / Zero alcohol therefore it may not have the identical profile as the real thing. It is produced in Mexico not in the USA or in the states of Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri or Kansas.

Arkay ‘ Whisky alcohol-free version is a flavored drink not made from whisky; Arkay contains 0 % ABV / Zero alcohol therefore it may not have the identical profile as the real thing. It is produced in Mexico not in the USA or in the states of Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri or Kansas.

Arkay ‘ Scottish Whisky alcohol-free version is a flavored drink not made from scotch whisky; Arkay contains 0 % ABV / Zero alcohol therefore it may not have the identical profile as the real thing. It is produced in Mexico not in Scotland.

ArKay beverages is the pioneer of the alcohol-free liquors and spirits movement that started in 2007 when Reynald Vito Grattagliano created the world’s first alcohol free whisky made from flavoring and not made from or with whisky, the company reached another level in 2011 when Arkay drinks were exported to over 120 markets around the world.

For more information contact Arkay Beverages at: CustomerService@arkaybeverages.com or visit our web site www.arkaybeverages.com