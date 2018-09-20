ArKay Alcohol Free Liquors Substitute Are Number 1 Sellers in Bars, Restaurants and Night Clubs Across the USA

This innovation could simply revolutionize the way we drink.

(RestaurantNews.com) ArKay is very popular with bar owners and may become a tool to end alcoholism.

ArKay is perfect for:

Cocktail parties (Same burn and kick in mouth like liquor).

Giving everyone a chance to enjoy all the flavor of liquors with none of the alcohol, calories, sugar or sodium.

No more guilt.

Helping your patron with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit the consumption of alcohol can now enjoy the crisp with ArKay.

Don’t have to choose between having fun and being safe.

ArKay will be always be your best wingman.

ArKay secret ingredient is called W.A.R.M. It is a small molecule placed inside the drink. In contact with the tongue, the drink sends stimuli to the brain, the illusion operates, and the mucous membranes of smell and taste saturate and make the consumer believe that he is drinking alcohol. Beer, wine, strong alcohol, everything is possible.

But beware, no drunkenness, no adverse effect, this is the advantage of the electronic liquor. It reproduces the taste of the liquor but not the negative effects of alcohol.

With ArKay beverages bars and restaurant liability may be reduced to zero.

Liquor liability is a big problem and many bars are very concerned about it because bars may be held legally responsible for harm caused by drunk drivers this is one of the reason why. ArKay is served widely by bars owners across the USA

https://Mpdc.Dc.Gov/Page/Penalties-drinking-and-driving

Skinny and slim ArKay cocktails are now served in bars across the USA

Many bars are helping patrons watching their slim line by reducing calories and alcohol contents in their cocktails and by mixing ArKay non-alcoholic liquor with real liquor, this is legal and very much appreciated by customers.

“When you’re out with your friends or celebrating with family, it’s all too easy to get caught up in the moment and have an extra cocktail or two, and unlike the headache you’ll have in the morning, the damage your diet can’t be undone by the afternoon – especially if you were swilling the wrong drink. After all, a pint-sized frozen margarita can have nearly 800 calories, and a long island iced tea can pack a whopping 1,043 calories and 58 grams of carbs (mostly sugar), with ArKay alcohol free liquor you can reduce that to zero calories and zero sugar.” says Richard Simmons, President of Sales at ArKay beverages.

But before you swear off long islands for life, know that there are healthier ways to sip your favorite drinks – you just have to put traditional cocktail recipes on a diet. Read on for lightened-up cocktail ArKay recipes for every occasion and season that are big on flavor and low in everything else.

www.arkaybeverages.com

