Ariana Grande just released a new drink with Starbucks. What's it like?

Ariana Grande fans, you'll want to cut school right now and head to Starbucks.

That was a joke. We do not condone playing hooky just so you can try a new drink created by your favorite pop star.

Wait until after school to get in line for what is sure to be the "It" tween beverage at the coffee chain.

We're talking about Grande's very own Starbucks beverage, confirmed by the singer herself on social media, of course.

The Cloud Macchiato is a creamy concoction of espresso, whipped cold foam, and caramel drizzle. Starbucks describes the 180-calorie caffeine boost as "light and airy with layers of fluffy foam. It's a whole new way to love your macchiato."

You can order it hot or cold, in either caramel or cinnamon flavor.

Grande on Twitter posted a few pictures of her drinking the Cloud, wearing a green signature Starbucks barista apron (with nothing underneath). It seems the treat is a hit with dogs, too. One pic shows one of her dogs, Toulouse, licking her lips as she's holding a cup.

After the posts, the jokes came rolling in.

"Who dares to buy this in another size other than grande," posted one commenter, with others soon following suit.

Other fans said that even though they didn't like coffee, they would try it just for her.

"We stan," wrote another.

Not all of Ariana's followers were rushing out. They called out the Boca Raton native about the drink's ingredients.

The Seattle company adds that the foam, to create that light texture, is made with egg whites. Grande has said she is a vegan, so a few people got after her for that. Oopsie.

