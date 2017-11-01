Are you ready? San Diego Beer Week and National Nachos Day kick off this week

Events

608 restaurant has launched “Tasting Thursdays,” an experimental — and experiential — surprise four-course menu offered the first Thursday of each month. Guests become the driving force behind the ever-rotating menu that highlights locally sourced ingredients and spirited platings. Executive chef/owner William Eick and his team prepare the evening’s menu and determine, from customer reactions, what dishes to add or remove from the menu. Some items may appear on future menus while others have their five minutes of fame, never to be eaten again. Past favorite dishes include local stone crab, soy-braised short rib and roast duck breast. 608 Mission Ave., Oceanside. $35 per person. Reservations: (760) 291-1040 or 608oceanside.com

El Chingon in the Gaslamp Quarter is celebrating National Nachos Day on Monday with Nachos Libres. The hearty platter of America’s favorite Mexican dish is made with crisp, freshly made tortilla chips, topped with the restaurant’s signature Chingon cheese blend, Mexican citrus cream, candied jalapeno, avocado crema, pico de gallo and guacamole. Normally priced at $11, the nachos will be offered half-priced all day long. 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919 or elchingon.com

San Diego Beer Week: Friday through Nov. 12

San Diego Brewers Guild Festival, the official kick-off event, features more than 60 local breweries, restaurant fare and live music. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (VIP Brewer Takeover) and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Festival). The Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego Marina. $45-$100. Proceeds to benefit local charities and the San Diego Brewers Guild. sdbw.org

Longship Brewery will release a keg of its new craft beer, Oaked Ragnabock. Crafted using the brewery’s award-winning Ragnabock — a dark, strong lager — the beer was aged in bourbon-barrel oak chips for six months allowing vanilla and oak notes to combine with the already deep toffee and dark fruit flavors. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. 10320 Camino Santa Fe, Suite C, San Diego. (858) 246-7875 or longshipbrewery.com

Hundred Proof and Modern Times Brewery have teamed up for a no cover “Boiler Room Brawl.” Guests can choose from a selection of five boilermakers priced from $10 to $14. They include Modern Times Fruitlands Gose, Modern Times Blazing Worlds Hoppy Amber, Modern Times Critical Band IPA, Modern Times Black House Coffee Stout and Modern Times Orderville IPA. Chef Brad Wise will serve the restaurant’s full menu of bar bites, including short rib bao buns and crispy chicken oysters, as well as a vegan special. 4130 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 501-6404 or hundredproofsd.com

Seasonal food and drink menus

Cafe 21 owner and chef Leyla Javadov has created new dishes using all-natural meats, wild seafood and local and organic produce. The menu features grilled pear salad ($12), slow braised short rib ($21) and sweet potato dreams ($14). 802 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 795-0721 or cafe-21.com

Herb & Wood in Little Italy has curated a fall menu with dishes like Dungeness crab salad ($19.80), kiwi and burrata (fresh Italian cheese) salad ($13.89), wood-roasted kabocha squash ($9.42), berbere-crusted (spice mixture) duck confit ($21.69) and for dessert, hazelnut bar ($12). 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 955-8495 or herbandwood.com

Madison on Park in University Heights offers diners Mediterranean and Southern California-inspired dishes like apple cranberry walnut salad ($11) and portobello fries ($10). Try the Harvest Moon cocktail ($12), a unique spin on the Old Fashioned. 4622 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 269-6566 or madisononpark.com

Green Acres chef Brian Malarkey has added a lamb barbacoa gyro ($12.79) to the menu. Topped with rancho barbecue sauce, tzatziki (a yogurt-based sauce), lemon-pickled jalapeños and queso fresco, the gyro is on a traditional naan bread. 10300 Campus Point Drive, San Diego. (858) 450-9907 or greenacresd.com

The Bristol Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter is serving guests a new drink special for the fall season. The Salted Caramel Martini ($12) is crafted with RumChata, Stolichnaya Salted Karamel Vodka and finished with a salted caramel rim, a drizzling of caramel inside the glass and a caramel garnish. 1055 First Ave., San Diego. (619) 232-6141 or thebristolsandieog.com

Cusp Dining & Drinks has added hearty and warm dishes to its menu, featuring baby beet salad, cauliflower with lemon jam, lamb shoulder pappardelle pasta, roasted New York steak and roasted lamb loin. 7955 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. (858) 551-3620 or cusprestaurant.com

True Food Kitchen in Fashion Valley has debuted its new fall menu with dishes like heirloom carrots tossed in sherry vinaigrette and garnished with za’atar (Middle Eastern spice) yogurt, pistachios and fresh dill; and squash pie, made with butternut squash puree and a hint of brandy, nutmeg and other fall spices and garnished with whipped coconut cream. 7007 Friars Road, Suite D394, San Diego. (619) 810-2929 or truefoodkitchen.com

The Haven offers diners pumpkin-inspired dishes perfect for a light lunch. Menu items include pumpkin soup topped with roasted pumpkin seeds, cream and a dash of fresh parsley; pumpkin and sage lasagna, made with layers of noodles, pumpkin, cheese and herbs; and Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale, a full-bodied brown beer with notes of pumpkin and brown sugar. 4051 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 281-1904 or thehavenpizzeria.com

Rustic Root executive chef Marcel Childress has introduced meat, vegetable and pasta-focused dishes to its seasonal menu. Highlighted dishes include roasted Cornish hen, seared sea scallops, steak and frites and wild boar bolognese. 535 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 232-1747 or rusticroot.com

Salvucci’s in East Village is welcoming guests to try its new tableside Parmesan cheese wheel. Every Thursday, upon request, guests can experience the interactive, tableside demonstration as fresh, handmade pasta is placed into the carved cheese wheel as it thoroughly coats the pasta with cheese flavors. Once coated, guests can add additional sauces and toppings to their dishes. 935 J St., San Diego. (619) 255-1112 or salvuccissd.com

Farmer’s Table has added two new autumn-themed libations to its drink menu. The American Dream, a concoction of Cutwater Spirits Horchata Vodka, cold press organic apple juice, Angostura bitters, fresh lemon juice and a salted caramel-cinnamon rim. The Basic is honed with Hiram Walker Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, Cafe Moto Nitro Cold Brew, Jameson Irish Whiskey and cream, and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. 8141 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. (619) 724-6465 or farmerstablelamesa.com

Flower Child Del Mar is celebrating autumn with offerings like the Brussels and squash salad, roasted butternut squash side dish, Madras curry bowl and heirloom bean “burrito” bowl. Flower Hill, 2690 Via De La Valle, Del Mar. (858) 314-6818 or iamaflowerchild.com

The Pool House at Pendry San Diego opened its doors to the lunch crowd with dishes prepared by renowned chef Jojo Ruiz. Bites include smashed avocado toast, big-eye tuna poke, roasted chicken club sandwich and the Pool House burger. Stay hydrated with the Fresca Fizz, made with Stoli Razberi Vodka, raspberries, lemon, mint and Chandon sparking wine or The EDM, a frozen cocktail made with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, triple sec and fresh sweet and sour mix. 435 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 738-7030 or poolhousesd.com

Seasons 52 has launched a new three-course “Harvest” dinner menu. Guests can choose one item from the starter, entree and dessert menus. Entree choices include maple-glazed all-natural roasted half chicken, cedar plank-roasted salmon, wood-grilled filet mignon, boneless beef short rib or braised Australian lamb shank. Available through Nov. 22. $29 per person; $6 select wines are also available. Seaport District, 789 W. Harbor Drive and UTC, 4505 La Jolla Village Drive. seasons52.com

Barrel Republic has unveiled its new and improved fall menu crafted to complement the San Diego food scene. Inspired dishes include arugula and white bean butternut hummus salad, lamb Reuben sandwich, spicy udon noodle salad and creamy house-made chocolate pudding. 215 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside and 2961 State St., Carlsbad. barrelrepublic.com

Osetra Seafood & Steaks has launched its new Pre-Fixe Theatre Menu specifically crafted for theatre-going diners. Guests choose one item from each of the three courses offered. Entree choices include Northern Atlantic salmon, Italian sausage rigatoni, rosemary chicken or New York steak. $40 per person. 904 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 239-1800 or osetraseafoodandsteaks.com

Urban Plates offers diners a “fall harvest on every plate” with its new seasonal menu. Highlights include panko-crusted Idaho trout, sweet potato, carrot and red curry soup, miso mushroom sweet potato saute and quinoa tabbouleh with feta. Leave room for dessert with more than 20 house-made sweets to choose from, including mango tart, hummingbird cake, urban cowgirl cookie and fresh apple caramel cake. 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad; Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12857 El Camino Real, San Diego; and 8707 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla. urbanplates.com

