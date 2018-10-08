Arby's opens at former Taco Bell site in Bethlehem Township

A Bethlehem Township building that was previously a destination for chalupas, nachos and quesadillas has found new life as a home of curly fries, gyros and roast beef sandwiches.

Arby’s, the quick-service chain with about a dozen Lehigh Valley locations, is holding its grand opening Monday, Oct. 8, at 3020 Easton Ave.

The site was previously home to Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell, which moved in 2016 to a newly-constructed building less than a mile away at 2585 Easton Ave. in Bethlehem.

Interestingly, the Bethlehem site was home to an Arby’s restaurant before another quick-service chain, Checkers, operated there from 2013 to 2016.

Arby’s, which is based in Atlanta and has more than 3,400 restaurants worldwide, is known for its roast beef and Market Fresh sandwiches.

Other menu highlights include salads, wraps, milkshakes and sides such as mozzarella sticks and jalapeno bites.

The Bethlehem Township Arby’s is open daily and features a drive-thru. Info: arbys.com.

