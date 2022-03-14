Arby’s Opening in Oroville This Spring

The Brand-New Build Features a Double Drive-Thru & Most Updated Restaurant Design

Oroville, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is almost over in Northern California, as Butte County residents in the Oroville area will soon be able to enjoy their very own Arby’s ! The brand has announced it will bring its legendary roast beef sandwiches and curly fries to Oroville this spring. The soon-to-open restaurant, which will be located at 680 Oro Dam Blvd. , is the sixth Arby’s location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group Kang Foods LLC, founded by brothers Anoop and Bikram Kang. The Oroville restaurant will be the second Arby’s in Butte County, joining Kang Foods’ Chico location, and will debut a double drive-thru.

“We’re ready to ‘meat’ the high demands and hearty appetites in Oroville for Arby’s signature slow-roasted beef, brisket and sides with our newest restaurant,” said Anoop Kang, CEO of Kang Foods. “The area is growing and brimming with new developments, and we’re excited to introduce Arby’s to the local landscape. We’ve built this location from the ground up with Oroville’s thriving, family-focused community in mind, and we’re looking forward to making Arby’s even more accessible to fans throughout Butte County.”

The 2,300 sq. ft. Oroville restaurant will be the first ground-up Northern California Arby’s in more than 40 years. The location will also be one of the first franchised double drive-thru locations in the entire Arby’s system, offering an extra layer of convenience for Oroville residents. The restaurant will feature 24 seats indoors and 12 on the patio. Focused on delivering an enjoyable guest experience from start to finish, the restaurant’s modern design boasts contemporary colors, décor treatments and stylish accents, including warm woods, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics, an open ceiling with exposed ductwork, upgraded landscaping and a Nichiha-paneled exterior. Additionally, the new restaurant will support the local economy with the expected creation of 40 area jobs.

Famous for its signature sandwiches and crave-worthy sides, Arby’s celebrates the art of Meatcraft® by serving a variety of premium meats including smoked brisket, corned beef, roast turkey, and its iconic roast beef – sliced fresh every day. Arby’s offers a unique blend of quick-serve speed combined with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual, all with the purpose of Inspiring Smiles Through Delicious Experiences®.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,400 restaurants in eight countries. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com .

