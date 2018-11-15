Arby’s Finally Put Curly Fries on a Sandwich – The Arbynator

For a limited time this fall, Arby’s is taking its most craveable items and piling them onto one towering sandwich — the Arbynator.

Available in Classic, Double and Half Pound sizes, The Arbynator tops thinly sliced Roast Beef with Curly Fries, cheddar sauce, Arby’s sauce and Horsey sauce on a sesame seed bun. The double Arbynator has two times the amount of roast beef on it than the classic, and the half-pound Arbynator boasts the most roast beef of the three options.

You can get each of these three new sandwiches beginning Nov. 19 through Dec. 23.