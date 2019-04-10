From aquavit to fruit liqueurs to 100-proof bourbons, Minneapolis distiller makes just about everything

Of the dozens of craft distilleries popping up all over the Midwest, Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis just might be the most prolific.

According to Jon Kreidler, who founded the distillery in 2015 with Dan Oskey, Minnesota law requires that any spirits served at its popular 120-seat bar, Cocktail Room, must be produced in-house. Therefore, the distillery has to make the ingredients needed to build its cocktails. “We wanted to create a bar to compete with the best bars in the country,” Kreidler said.

Tattersall makes its own orange liqueur to use in drinks calling for spirits like triple sec, but the partners did not stop there, creating lime, grapefruit and bitter orange cremas (the latter a substitute for Campari) — eventually expanding the inventory to today’s lineup of almost two dozen varieties of spirits.

Adding to the distillery’s liqueurs, bitters, gin (which took 9 months and 85 batches of experimenting), vodka, rum and an intensely spicy 100 percent rye whiskey, the next round will reveal a line of spirits that has been aging in the barrelhouse, including the 2020 release of 100-proof bourbons in bond and single malt scotches, plus whiskeys made with unique grain experiments like Kernza, a perennial strain of wheat. Most of the grains, fruits botanicals and even the wood for the barrels are sourced (and even foraged) in the Upper Midwest — Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

To help consumers manage all these spirits, Tattersall created a helpful app (available at tattersalldistilling.com) that’s chock-full of drink recipes organized by level of sweetness, potency and difficulty. Pick your occasion and spirit, and dozens of ideas pop up, backed up with a “barback” section full of quick information on technique, essential recipes and a glossary.

Jeff Larsen, general manager of the Long Room in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, stocks several of Tattersall’s spirits that inspire his bartenders to contribute to their solid cocktail repertoire. He particularly likes the Pommeau (an apple brandy distilled from Minnesota cider, mixed with unfermented cider and wood-aged), the balanced Aquavit (a Scandinavian-style caraway and fennel spirit that’s a must up north) and the Creme de Fleur (a floral liqueur that perfumes cocktails).

“At Long Room we love liqueurs that don’t come off as incredibly sweet — it makes them a lot easier to work with,” says Larsen.

His cocktail dubbed Lincoln’s Hat combines brandy and Tattersall Sour Cherry in a tart, slightly bitter riff on the classic Wisconsin Old-Fashioned.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

Lincoln’s Hat

2 ounces brandy

1 ounce Tattersall Sour Cherry Liqueur

3 dashes citrus bitters

Add all the ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass; stir. Strain into an Old-Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange peel and a brandied cherry.

