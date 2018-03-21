Apricots Equipment Auctioned Off; Wood-n-Tap To Move In

Five months after abruptly closing its doors, equipment and memorabilia at Apricots Restaurant was auctioned off Tuesday as the property prepares to transition to new ownership. Hartford Restaurant Group confirmed Wednesday it will move its Farmington Avenue Wood-n-Tap to the Apricots site.

Apricots, owned by Ann Howard and Joe Howard Jr., opened in 1983 and sits along Route 4 with bucolic seating along the Farmington River. In October, employees showed up for their shifts to find the door locked with chains and a sign that read "Closed Till Further Notice.”

Jennifer Swerdlick, co-owner of Restaurant Equipment Paradise, the East Hartford company that hosted the auction, said Joe Howard Jr. contacted the company about three weeks ago to set up the auction with the hope of earning money to pay taxes on the building.

In October, Farmington Town Manager Kathleen Eagen wrote in an email that the town did not receive July 2017 real estate taxes from the restaurant and had since placed liens on the property, located at 1593 Farmington Ave.

Swerdlick described it as “one of the most challenging auctions” because the interior of the restaurant “was gutted” — wires hung from the walls and ceiling, plasterboard had been removed, and there was no heat or electricity.

Still, about 100 people, including former employees and customers, turned out, Swerdlick said.

Among the items for auction were kitchen equipment and furniture, but also mementos, such as wall art, a Steinway piano and the restaurant’s signs. Swerdlick said while not all the equipment sold, profits from the memorabilia totaled about $6,000.

"People got serious deals and took home a piece of history,” Swerdlick said.

And although Hartford Restaurant Group doesn’t officially own the property yet, Swerdlick said, the company stepped in and paid an outstanding tax bill of more than $5,500 so the auction could proceed.

"They're going to take their time to do it right and really create a beautiful space that their former customers from Apricots will enjoy for the future as a new name,” Swerdlick said. “I hope they can keep a little bit of history from the Apricots location there, too. People are looking forward to it opening.”

Phil Barnett, a partner in Hartford Restaurant Group, confirmed Wednesday that his company is in the process of purchasing the building. Barnett says the plan is to move Wood-n-Tap to the Apricots space.

Wood-n-Tap opened at 1274 Farmington Avenue in 2004, Barnett said, and after nearly 14 years, it is in need of updates and renovations. “We were looking to do a pretty good rehab on our current facility, but this opportunity came up, and it was the right thing to do.”

“We had a chance to meet with the Howards and work out some details to go ahead and purchase the property, hopefully relieve them of any stress that they’ve encountered,” he said. “They’ve been really great to work with.”

With the expansive space in the Apricots building, Barnett said he’d like to model the new Wood-n-Tap like its Newington location, which has ample room for private dining, functions and banquets.

Hartford Restaurant Group hopes to have the new Farmington restaurant open by fall, Barnett said.

Farmington Economic Development Director Rose Ponte said Wednesday that the sale of the property is expected to close within the next weekere.

“I just want us to remember that Apricots was really a very iconic Farmington place where the Howards did a beautiful job for many years there,” Ponte said. “Not only were there wonderful memories associated with Apricots but great food [and] great customer service. They did have a very difficult last couple of years, but I’m very happy they’re able to move forward and that that building will not be staying vacant and will be used again.”

Court records have revealed financial troubles for the Howards, including recent disputes surrounding Ann Howard's Hartford-based catering company, Ann Howard Catering LLC.

According to a June 23 court filing, Ann Howard and Joe Howard Jr. defaulted on a $450,000 loan for their home, at 24 Mountain Road, in Farmington.

The restaurant’s website was still accessible as of Wednesday and no notice of the closure or impending sale has been posted.