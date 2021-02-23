Après Ski Venues and Menus Abound at The St. Regis Deer Valley!

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The height of Ski Season is upon us. And, one of the most anticipated activities is Après Ski. No one does it better in Park City than The St. Regis Deer Valley !

After a long day on the slopes, nothing beats an outdoor libation and great fare while enjoying views of the sunset behind the Wasatch Range, warmed by the spectacular Garden of Fire and heat lamps at the Resort’s Brasserie 7452 . Try one of the St. Regis IPA’s (Cousin Jack among them), or a cocktail, such as the Valley of Ashes, made by a master mixologist. Sample French Onion Soup, the 7452 Burger or Maine Lobster Roll. If the air temp has a bite to it, there is also indoor seating, socially distanced but with a noticeably energetic vibe. Brasserie 7452 in the Resort’s main building is easily accessible from the slopes or via the super-luxe funicular.

The Resort’s new Yurt Village is the perfect destination with a dedicated Après Ski menu. Located on the Resort’s Ski Beach, the three Yurts feature intricate mahogany lattice work, a plexiglass stargazing dome, windows that overlook the Wasatch Range, radiant heat and are furnished in an elegant, rustic style. Each Yurt can accommodate two to eight people and serves tantalizing fare, including House Smoked Salmon Dill Fromage Blanc; Grand Crudité; Shellfish Tower; cocktails as well as selections from the Resort’s 10,000 bottle Wine Vault.

Or, head to the always popular St. Regis Bar & Lounge , with its supple leather seating and vibrant murals depicting the history of Park City. Ask for the 7452 Bloody Mary, named for the altitude of the Resort and its most popular cocktail. The frothy red, white and green concoction is so oft-requested that a clinic is held twice a month to teach the secrets of its making.

The St. Regis Deer Valley is a true year-round destination. So great is the demand for accommodations at the hotel, a new residential building is soon to open – The Residences at The St. Regis Deer Valley | Snow Park , enabling you to enjoy après ski just steps from your home!

