Approachable, adventurous, exciting Indian food at Tikkawala

Nearly every Indian restaurant in Chicago serves saag paneer. Usually the dish looks like white cubes of crumbly paneer, a fresh Indian style of cheese, bobbing in a mass of dark green stewed spinach. It’s almost always soft and comforting, even if the color reminds me of Oscar the Grouch.

At Tikkawala, the new project by friends Hiran Patel and Sahil Singh in the West Loop, the saag paneer is bright green, with discernible leaves of spinach and, unexpectedly, kale in the mix. "Traditionally, restaurants blanch and boil the spinach and then puree it," Patel says. "I don't like that texture. So I decided to fold in spinach and kale at the end." A topping of pickled onion provides a shock of yellow and a hit of acid, while kachumber, a mixture of tomato and cucumber, looks and tastes like finely chopped pico de gallo. So, it looks less like a puppet hanging out in a trash can, and more like Kermit singing "Rainbow Connection" at the end of the Muppet Movie.

Without a doubt, Tikkawala is one of the most exciting new Indian restaurants in Chicago. But you should know right up front that the restaurant is quick-service, so calibrate your expectations.

There are no waiters. No liquor license. There's no art on the walls, though there is a sign asking for any local recommendations. After you order at the counter, make sure to grab your own cup of water. Because there's not enough room for a huge dishwasher, there are no real plates, just disposable ones (which are fortunately compostable), so a stunning appetizer like freshly grilled lamb chops topped with an Indian-inspired chimichurri comes out on, essentially, a paper plate.

Instead of tripping over these restraints, Tikkawala uses them to its advantage, churning out creative interpretations of Indian dishes without all the baggage associated with a normal sit-down restaurant.

The project has been a long time coming for Patel and Singh. The two met while working in Veerasway, a fine-dining Indian restaurant in the West Loop that closed in 2012. "We were both in the back of the kitchen talking one time," Patel says. "We decided: We have to do this for ourselves."

First, they devised Naansense, a fast-casual concept in the Loop, which Patel admits is essentially an Indian take on Chipotle, with fillings like chicken tikka masala wrapped in naan. While the project now has two locations, after five years Patel and Singh needed to stretch their culinary muscles a bit. Singh worked at Roister for a time, while Patel did some consulting work. Still, it wasn't quite enough. "I felt like we were losing our creative edge," Singh says. "We decided to find a location where we could play again."

During lunch, Tikkawala serves a limited menu aimed at its immediate neighbors, the Chicago Police Training Division and Whitney Young High School. Around noon, you’re likely to see an officer in uniform sipping mango lassi. This is when you'll find the excellent saag paneer ($9) mentioned above, along with a thoughtful version of chicken tikka masala ($14), packed with juicy charcoal-grilled chicken in a tomato sauce that's far more intricately spiced than bland and creamy versions around town. You'll also find a fried chicken sandwich ($9) topped with mint chutney, along with a chicken seekh burger ($8), a play on a traditional Indian ground meat skewer.

Things get truly interesting at night. Inspired by the prevalence of Japanese robata grill restaurants in Chicago, the two chefs installed a charcoal grill that allows them to dish out their interpretations of Indian street food.

Start with the lamb chops. For $6, you get two thin charred chops topped with what the shop refers to as Desi-chimi. "I created that after I first went to Tango Sur," Patel says. "I loved the chimichurri, which has parsley, vinegar and garlic. I thought, 'Hold on, I can substitute mint, ginger, garlic and cumin. We can India-fy it.'" The gorgeous green condiment adds a fresh counterpoint to the smokiness of the grilled meat. Underneath the lamb is a silky ginger potato puree, which Patel admits was inspired by the late Joel Robuchon's famous butter-laden mashed potato recipe. Once again, this high-minded take is all served on a paper plate and can be procured for less than a Big Mac meal.

Also worth trying is the grilled shrimp ($5), topped again with some of the Desi-chimi, but this time paired with a cooling mango and apple salad, which might be a tad overdressed.

In addition to the dinner menu, you'll also find a few specials written on a chalkboard by the register. This is where the two really stretch out. The salmon and Madras curry ($15) features a charcoal-grilled piece of salmon surround by a rich coconut and onion gravy, studded with crisp curry leaves. The samosa chaat ($5) is a study in textures, with stewed chickpeas, crackly rice puffs and sev, a crunchy noodle.

But the dish I can't stop thinking about is the lamb rogan josh ($17). While it looks as brown and basic as beef stew, lean in close and a wild assortment of spices will infiltrate your nose— black and green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, cumin and a few more are in the mix. Dig in, and you'll encounter cubes of lamb, each one precisely tender and juicy in exactly the same way. Unlike many lamb curries, there's no slick of fat. How'd they do that?

Instead of cooking the meat and the sauce together, Tikkawala keeps them separate until the very end. "Traditionally you cook it all in one pot," Patel says. "Then all that oil stays in, which can be great. But we wanted to try something different. We want to utilize the finesse that we've learned in the restaurant industry."

The dish gets to the heart of what makes Tikkawala such a delight to visit right now. Freed from having to deal with the concerns of the fine dining world and the fickle Loop lunch crowd, they've created something that's both immediately approachable and adventurous. One of Chicago's most exciting Indian restaurants is ready for you.

Tikkawala

1258 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-455-1258, tikkawala.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Lunch Monday-Friday; Dinner Monday-Saturday

Prices: Small plates $2-$10; entrees $13-$17

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

