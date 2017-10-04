Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas throughout October

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar is celebrating Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month by offering $1 margaritas throughout the month of October.

Also known as a "Dollarita," the promotion includes margaritas served on the rocks at participating Applebee's restaurants all day, every day until Oct. 31, according the the restuarant's website.

"We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's in a statement on their website.

When celebrating the Dollarita promotion, Applebee's reminds customers to please drink responsibly, the press release stated.

Applebee's locations include, 12235 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, 2159 Coliseum Drive in Hampton, 1640 Richmond Road in Williamsburg and 6806 Walton Lane in Gloucester.

"Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage," Kirk said in the online statement.

For more information on limited time offers from Applebee's, check out the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's.