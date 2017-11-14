Applebee’s Welcomes Topped Steaks & Twisted Potatoes to Fall Menu Lineup for a Limited Time

Come enjoy a fun and unexpected twist on everyone’s favorite classic entrée

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar® unveils a brand-new addition to its lineup of innovative menu offerings – a series of Topped Steaks & Twisted Potatoes –starting at just $12.99. The classic combination of steak and potatoes is a fan favorite and Applebee’s is giving guests all the power to add their own savory twist by selecting a choice of steak, delicious toppers and a twisted potato side.

Steak and potatoes may seem like a common-place menu item in restaurants across America, but the dynamic duo did not appear on menus of mainstream restaurants until in the 1970s. After their debut, steak and potatoes grew into a well-loved staple in modern dining culture. For a fun spin on this classic staple, Applebee’s decided to give steak and potatoes a delicious upgrade.

“At Applebee’s we are always looking for ways to bring our guests the food they love and crave, and present it in a way they’ve never experienced,” said Stephen Bulgarelli, chief culinary officer, Applebee’s. “The customization and flavor options of the Topped Steaks & Twisted Potatoes allow our guests to choose a dependable flavor, while enjoying it in a way that is completely new and unexpected at their local restaurant.”

Starting at just $12.99, the new Topped Steaks & Twisted Potatoes lineup includes:

2 Steak Choices: 6-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin and 8-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin*

6-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin and 8-ounce USDA Choice Top Sirloin* 3 Steak Topper Choices: Tavern Mushroom & Onion, Savory Herb & Butter Sauce, Creamy Horseradish & Gravy Topper

Tavern Mushroom & Onion, Savory Herb & Butter Sauce, Creamy Horseradish & Gravy Topper 3 Twisted Potato Side Choices (guests pick 1): Twisted Tots, Loaded Potato Casserole Bake, Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Twisted Tots, Loaded Potato Casserole Bake, Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes 1 Perfect Side: Fresh Broccoli

For more information on the latest new menu offerings and deals from Applebee’s, check out the online restaurant menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.

*Selection may vary at participating restaurants.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

