Applebee’s is Turning up the Temperature with New Sizzlin’ Entrees

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s is heating things up this fall with Sizzlin’ Entrees, a hot NEW menu that is sure to excite your senses. On the new menu, guests can taste the sizzle in the NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar & Bacon Chicken Skillet, available starting at just $9.99 and only for a limited time at participating locations.* The new menu also includes the NEW Loaded Fajita Combos and NEW Loaded Fajita Trio.

“Our new Sizzlin’ Entrees menu takes Eatin’ Good to the next level with a full sensory experience,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Our new Entrees such as the NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar & Bacon Chicken Skillet and NEW Loaded Fajita Combos, and fan-favorites like Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp, all feature bold flavors, piled high and served with a sizzle.”

Applebee’s full line-up of Sizzlin’ Entrees includes five new entrees, and two classic favorites, so everyone at the table can get in on the excitement:

NEW Sizzlin’ Cheddar & Bacon Chicken Skillet

NEW Fajita Combos: Loaded Sirloin Steak & Shrimp Fajita Loaded Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Loaded Sirloin Steak & Chicken Fajita

NEW Loaded Fajita Trio (Sirloin Steak, Chicken & Shrimp)

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

Bourbon Street Steak

To order Applebee’s Sizzlin’ Entrees for Delivery or To Go, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift your favorite dishes to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online at www.applebees.com.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

* Price and participation may vary.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

