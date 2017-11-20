Applebee’s in Texas Will Welcome Neighbors During Normal Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Will Serve a One-Day Only Turkey Plate With Traditional Holiday Favorites

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas Will Be Open from 10:30 am – 2:00 am On Thursday, November 23

Dallas TX (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s in Texas will have a seat at the table for all of its neighbors this Thanksgiving and will be serving the perfect holiday meal during its normal business hours.

Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in the Lone Star State, announced today its welcoming doors will be wide open on Thursday, November 23rd from 10:30 am – 2:00 am and will be serving a one-day-only Turkey Dinner Plate.

Priced at $13.99, the entrée will feature all of the traditional holiday favorites including Sliced Turkey, Garlic Mashed Potatoes topped with Turkey Gravy, Green Beans, Turkey Stuffing and Dried Cranberries.

Chris Dharod

“Thanksgiving is all about welcoming families and friends and taking care of our neighbors and no one does that better than Applebee’s,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas. “We’ve created a special Thanksgiving dish that will remind you of great holiday memories while you create new ones, right here at Applebee’s.”

All 65 Applebee’s in DFW, Houston, Austin, Waco, East Texas, and surrounding locations will be open. Guests with questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s for more information.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Media Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Apple Texas

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com