Applebee’s in Texas to Offer 50 Cent Beer Black Friday Weekend

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas Have the Perfect Cure for Holiday Shopping: Free Wi Fi and the Most Affordable Draft Beer in the Neighborhood

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Already known in the neighborhood for the most affordable draft beer at $1 all day, every day, Applebee’s in Texas is doubling down with double quarter ($.50) draft beers starting on Black Friday until 2 am on Tuesday following Cyber Monday.

From Friday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 28 (closing time on Cyber Monday), Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in the Lone Star State, is cutting the price of their premium $1 value draft in half to gives guests a reason to skip the mall and instead, take advantage of the free Wi Fi at all Applebee’s and knock out some online shopping while enjoying a cold beer.

“We were looking for a way to see more of our neighbors during this prime shopping season,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas. “These unbelievably affordable double quarter drafts are the perfect addition to a long weekend.”

All 65 Applebee’s in DFW, Houston, Austin, Waco, East Texas, and surrounding locations will offer $.50 10 oz. drafts open to close Black Friday through end of business on Cyber Monday. Guests with questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s for more information.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

