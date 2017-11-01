Applebee’s in Texas Invites Veterans and Active Duty Military to Enjoy a Complimentary Meal on Veterans Day for the 10th Consecutive Year

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas and its More Than 30 Team Members Who Served in the Military Are Prepared to Serve Guests in The Lone Star State

Dallas TX (RestaurantNews.com) Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 Applebee’s restaurants in the Lone Star State, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of honoring America’s veterans and active-duty military by offering them a free meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Applebee’s is one of the first casual dining brands to honor America’s heroes with a free meal on Veterans Day and company-wide has donated more than 8.3 million free meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel since beginning the program in 2008. Applebee’s restaurants nationwide anticipate serving nearly one million more free meals this Veterans Day.

Apple Texas, subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist, joined the Applebee’s family immediately prior to the inaugural Applebee’s Veterans Day celebration in 2007. In addition to owning and operating Applebee’s in Austin, East Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and surrounding areas, Apple Texas currently employs more than 30 team members who serve or have served in the military.

“Veterans Day is a very special day at Applebee’s and we are very excited to welcome our neighbors who, as veterans, protect our neighborhoods and our freedom,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas. “We proudly employ more than 30 veterans and they, along with all of our valued team members, are excited to turn the tables and serve our military heroes in our neighborhoods.”

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in only. In order to receive a free meal on Saturday, November 11, 2017, guests need to provide proof of military service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

For closest location, please visit http://applebees.com/locations. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

Offer valid on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Item selection and participation may vary. Dine-in or carry out only from limited selections. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverages and gratuity not included. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military services. Limit one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. Hours vary by location, so guests should call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

About Apple Texas

Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

