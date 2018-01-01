Applebee’s in Texas Brings Back Famous Riblets by Popular Demand; Guests Can Choose All-You-Can-Eat Riblets or All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders with Endless Classic Fries, All Day, Every Day for Only $12.99

Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas Also Kick off the New Year Today by introducing the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® Neighborhood Drink

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in the Lone Star State, today announced the long-awaited return of All-You-Can Eat Riblets, a limited-time $12.99 offer with an almost cult-like following, starting today.

As an added option, Applebee’s lip-smacking, All-You-Can-Eat Riblets are joined this time by All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders. Guests can enjoy plate, after plate, after plate of either riblets or tenders. Both are served with All-You-Can-Eat Classic Fries – all day, every day, at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide, including all Apple Texas restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas.

“We are excited to see our neighbors more often in 2018 and we couldn’t think of a better way to make that happen than with delicious abundance and value at our Texas Applebee’s,” said Chris Dharod, President of SSCP Management, parent company of Apple Texas. “We’re always interested in what our guests want and what they love about our Applebee’s brand and more often than not, our neighbors ask for our signature riblets. We’re giving guests what they want, which means hardy servings of Applebee’s famous riblets or original breaded chicken tenders with a mountain of delicious fries at a great value.”

Applebee’s guests can choose from the following:

All-You-Can-Eat Riblets:

Guests’ first order features 12-ounces of riblets expertly cut from the most tender pork for a delicious bone-in flavor, then slow cooked and served dripping in either Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ sauce, with Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include six more ounces of riblets, a side of Classic Fries and choice of Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ Sauce.

All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders:

Guests’ first order features seven chicken tenders that are juicy, breaded and downright delicious with a side of honey Dijon mustard for expert dipping. Served with a side of Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include three chicken tenders, a side of Classic Fries and honey Dijon mustard.

All-You-Can-Eat Mix & Match:

Guests can start with riblets and refill on chicken tenders, or start with chicken tenders and refill with riblets.

Applebee’s is also introducing another great Neighborhood Drink offer to help guests kick off the New Year – the new 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon®. Again, starting today, guests can enjoy a 10-ounce draft of crisp, refreshing Blue Moon, the country’s best-selling wheat ale, for only $2.[1] Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly.

For more information, check out the All-You-Can-Eat online menu, get the details on the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® or stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s. Price and participation may vary by location.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader that currently owns and operates 65 Applebee’s, 53 Sonic Drive-In’s, one Slim Chickens and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The company also owns and/or operates various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by CEO Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the President of SSCP Management, Inc. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a director with SSCP Management and also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

[1] Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only.

