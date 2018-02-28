Applebee’s Restaurants Offer up to 50% off Food Purchases for Entire Month of March

The 65 Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, DFW, Houston, Central and East Texas Will Accept ALL GIFT CARDS, GIFT CERTIFICATES AND COUPONS from ALL BUSINESSES for Up to 50% Off Food Purchases in March

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) A year ago the largest Applebee’s franchisee in the Lone Star state, Apple Texas, was called bold and innovative for their out-of-the-box thinking when they announced their 65 restaurants would accept all coupons, gift cards and gift certificates from any business – expired or not.

Beginning tomorrow the first day of March, that too-good-to-be-true promotion is back! All 65 Applebee’s owned by Apple Texas in the DFW area as well as Austin, Houston, Central and East Texas and surrounding locations, will once again accept any – expired or not – paper, plastic or printed coupon, gift card or gift certificate from any business for up to 50 percent off food purchases at any of its 65 Texas restaurants.

Chris Dharod, President of SSCP, parent of Apple Texas.

“When we offered this promotion last year our guests were thrilled when we accepted their expired or just unwanted gift cards or coupons and they received up to 50 percent off their meal,” said Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, parent of Apple Texas. “It’s a fun promotion, it’s a great way to give back to the neighborhoods where we operate and it’s an easy way to visit us and get 50 percent off your food bill.”

All 65 Applebee’s that are owned by Apple Texas in the DFW area as well as Austin, Houston, Central and East Texas and surrounding locations are participating in the promotion. The offer may not be combined with any other Applebee’s discounted offer and may not be applied to alcohol. Guests with additional questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

The way it works is simple. If you have a gift card with a remaining dollar value, that’s how much you’ll receive off your food check, up to a 50% discount.

This promotion is only valid at the 65 participating Texas Applebee’s restaurants owned by Apple Texas.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 65 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader that currently owns and operates 65 Applebee’s, 53 Sonic Drive-In’s, one Slim Chickens and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The company also owns and/or operates various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by CEO Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the president of SSCP Management and oversees all 65 of the company’s Applebee’s restaurants. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a director with SSCP Management and also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,970 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

