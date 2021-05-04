Applebee’s Restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex Will Feature the DOLLARITA – Margaritas for a Buck – for the Rest of May 2021

Local Applebee’s franchisee, Apple Texas, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $5 Top Shelf Margaritas and $5 Chips & Queso Tomorrow All Day

And Back by Popular Demand, THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS Will Be on Display at Applebee’s in Irving, TX at 4 pm Local time Tomorrow

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the saying goes, Everything’s Bigger in Texas yet the price of margaritas just got lower for the rest of the month of May at select Applebee’s restaurants in The Lone Star State.

Applebee’s restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex are getting an early start on Cinco de Mayo today and will keep it going all May long with the return of the DOLLARITA – a 10 oz house margarita for only a buck.

In addition, tomorrow, DFW Applebee’s will feature $5 Top Shelf Margaritas and $5 Chips & Queso. Applebee’s will also commemorate the holiday by recreating THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS, which debuted on National Margarita Day in February. It will reappear at its Irving restaurant starting at 4 pm CT until the ice melts (hint: perfect selfie opportunity, get there early).

1901 North Beltline Road, Irving, Texas 75061

THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS is six feet tall, four and a half feet wide and holds 65 gallons of margarita.

Applebee’s will recreate the following recipe to perfectly replicate the DOLLARITA on a much, much larger scale:

473 oz Gold Tequila – 14-liter bottles or 18.5 750ml bottles

169 oz Triple Sec – 5-liter bottles or 6.5 750ml bottles

2028 oz of proprietary margarita mix

Add water and fill with ice, which puts this concoction about an inch from the top. The result:

22 gallons of margarita

2816 oz of margarita

Guests must be 21 or older to enjoy its margaritas. As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., which operates 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in Texas.

