Applebee’s Restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex Bring Back their DOLLARITA – Margaritas for a Buck – for One Day Only: National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22

Local Applebee’s franchisee, Apple Texas, will celebrate with the Largest Margarita in Texas

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the saying goes, Everything’s Bigger in Texas. This National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22, Applebee’s restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth area* will celebrate the holiday with the return of the DOLLARITA – a 10 oz house margarita for only one dollar – and the largest margarita in Texas, only for one day.

The DOLLARITA, the brainchild of Chris Dharod and senior executive at SSCP Management, which owns and operates 57 Applebee’s restaurants in Texas, started in 2017 and was so popular that it was made available by Applebee’s restaurants across the country. It makes rare appearances, yet SSCP’s Director of Marketing Diana Isaacson felt National Margarita Day was the perfect time to bring back the popular cocktail.

“Get ready to get your tequila on … and your lime and your triple sec because no one makes better margaritas than Applebee’s,” said Isaacson. “The DOLLARITA should have its own national holiday, yet we’ll do our part to make it a day to remember. We will also be offering our top-shelf margaritas for $5 made with Hornitos Reposado in a variety of delicious flavors including strawberry, mango, peach and watermelon. We invite our neighbors to join us on National Margarita Day!”

Apple Texas is also celebrating this holiday by debuting the largest mug in Texas, also from the creative mind of Dharod, in order to make, you guessed it, THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS on National Margarita Day. The largest margarita will be six feet high and four and a half feet wide and hold 65 gallons of margarita!

“THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS is a sight to behold and just pure fun,” continued Isaacson. “Join us at our restaurant in Grapevine to see it yourself, grab a selfie and your own Dollarita.”The local team of mixologists created the following recipe to perfectly replicate the DOLLARITA on a much, much larger scale:

473 oz Gold Tequila – 14-liter bottles or 18.5 750ml bottles

169 oz Triple Sec – 5-liter bottles or 6.5 750ml bottles

2028 oz of proprietary margarita mix

Add water and fill with ice, which puts this behemoth concoction about an inch from the top. The result:

22 gallons of margarita

2816 oz of margarita

Guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy its margaritas on National Margarita Day. As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in Texas.

