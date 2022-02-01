Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas To Continue their $1 Cocktail Promotion with Strawberry Vodka Lemonade for a Buck During February

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just when you thought the $1 cocktail craze was over, think again.

Fresh off the January reengagement of the elixir that started it all – the DOLLARITA®, a margarita for $1, in select locations in Texas, these restaurants are shifting gears for the entire month of February to offer the $1 Strawberry Vodka Lemonade*. Keeping the unbeatable value and impeccable taste, this delicious drink is available throughout all of February all day, every day in these select restaurants and in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade is a simple yet delicious cocktail with a mix of vodka and a perfect match of strawberry and lemonade. It is ideal for the month known for love.

“Our neighbors love $1 cocktails, and we love our neighbors, so we are playing matchmaker with this wallet-friendly delectable drink,” said Blake Roe, Sr. Director of Marketing for SSCP. “It’s a sure thing for the entire month, as tasty as it is beautiful, and you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy it. Save that for the roses.”

*Guests must be 21 years or over to enjoy the $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade. Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly. Valid at Applebee’s locations in Texas operated by SSCP Management, excluding Kyle, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Marshall, Texarkana, & Mount Pleasant locations. Offer is valid for dine-in only, while supplies last. It is void where prohibited and is not valid with other coupons or discounts. Tax & gratuity are excluded, and participation may vary.





About SSCP

SSCP Management is owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. SSCP is a family operated company, led by the father Sunil, son and President Chris Dharod, and daughter Puja, principal and director of SSCP. SSCP is an award-winning restaurant leader with over 400 restaurants nationwide including 80 Applebee’s, 45 Sonic-Drive-In’s, parent company of Roy’s fine dining, and franchisor of Cici’s Pizza Buffet. SSCP always strives to provide the best experience for its guests through superior service and outstanding food. Our goal is to make our guests want to experience more! SSCP invests in communities in which it operates by giving back to those in need and working with a variety of charities to strengthen our communities.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood

is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,689 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2021. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contact:

Derek Farley

On Behalf of Apple Texas & SSCP Management

704-941-7353

derek@derekPR.com

