Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas Bring Back the DOLLARITA – Margaritas for $1 – for 1 Day Only on the Day of the 2s: National Margarita Day, Tuesday, 2/22/2022

Local Applebee’s franchisee SSCP Management recently made the LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS

( Must-See Downloadable Video to Prove it and View it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axRzBRw7Ok8 )

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On an unprecedented day in history when the number 2 will dominate like it never has before – Tuesday in the second month of 2022 on the 22nd day of the year – another number will stand out: 1.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 is National Margarita Day and Applebee’s franchisee, SSCP Management, is cutting 2 in half, offering 10-oz House Margaritas for only $1 – affectionately coined and trademarked as DOLLARITA® – all day at select locations in the Lone Star State including Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas.

SSCP also celebrated the holiday early, making THE LARGEST MARGARITA IN TEXAS in a commissioned mug that sits six feet high and four and a half feet wide, weighs 700 pounds while embracing a 65-gallon cocktail charismatically crafted and created by Applebee’s valued team members in a pep rally-type setting in anticipation of the tequila-inspired special day.

Want more numbers from Applebee’s team of mixologists? Here they are:

473 oz Gold Tequila – 14-liter bottles or 18.5 750ml bottles

169 oz Triple Sec – 5-liter bottles or 6.5 750ml bottles

2028 oz of proprietary margarita mix

“This is one of our favorite days of the year, and we are so ready to celebrate with our neighbors, responsibly of course,” said Blake Roe, Sr. Director of Marketing for SSCP Management. “2/22/2022 is sure to be a fun day, and we have created a margarita special that gives our neighbors even more reasons to celebrate.”

The DOLLARITA was created by Chris Dharod, senior executive at SSCP Management, which owns and operates 80 Applebee’s restaurants from Northern California to Virginia, with its home base of Texas tucked comfortably in between. The DOLLARITA debuted in 2017 and was so popular that it was made available by Applebee’s restaurants across the country and reappears for the right occasion.

*Guests must be 21 (another reference to 2, then 1) years or over to enjoy the DOLLARITA. Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly. Valid at Applebee’s locations in Texas operated by SSCP Management, excluding Kyle, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Marshall, Texarkana, & Mount Pleasant locations. Offer is valid for dine-in only, while supplies last. It is void where prohibited and is not valid with other coupons or discounts. Tax & gratuity are excluded, and participation may vary.

About SSCP

SSCP Management is owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. SSCP is a family operated company, led by the father Sunil, son and President Chris Dharod, and daughter Puja, principal and director of SSCP. SSCP is an award-winning restaurant leader with over 400 restaurants nationwide including 80 Applebee’s, 45 Sonic-Drive-In’s, parent company of Roy’s fine dining, and franchisor of Cici’s Pizza Buffet. SSCP always strives to provide the best experience for its guests through superior service and outstanding food. Our goal is to make our guests want to experience more! SSCP invests in communities in which it operates by giving back to those in need and working with a variety of charities to strengthen our communities.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood

is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,689 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2021. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contact:

Derek Farley

derekPR for SSCP Management, Inc.

704-941-7353

derek@derekPR.com

The post Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Central and East Texas Bring Back the DOLLARITA – Margaritas for $1 – for 1 Day Only on the Day of the 2s: National Margarita Day, Tuesday, 2/22/2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.