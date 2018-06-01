Applebee’s Restaurants in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and East Texas Welcome Kids to Eat Free the Entire Month of June

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) School’s out and the summer’s best deal in the Lone Star State is at select Applebee’s, where Kids Eat Free for the entire month of June.

Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 64 restaurants in Texas, is offering a free kids meal and drink with the purchase of an adult entrée for kids 12 and under. The offer, valued up to $5.99, is available during all open hours at Applebee’s restaurants in Austin, Dallas, East Texas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and surrounding areas in June.

Chris Dharod, President of SSCP, parent of Apple Texas.

“We love June, because we start to see our neighbors and their families more often when schools are out for the summer,” said Chris Dharod, President of SSCP Management, parent company of Apple Texas, which owns and operates 64 Applebee’s restaurants in Texas. “We look forward to treating our younger guests to free meals this month as we welcome their families to eat good in the neighborhood.”

Parents will be thrilled with Applebee’s Kid’s Menu, carefully crafted for the tough-to-please with the following delicious choices:

One or two Mini Hamburgers with a side of broccoli

One or two Mini Cheeseburgers with a side of fries

Classic Grilled Cheese

Chicken Tenders with a side of fries

Chicken Grillers

Corndog with a side of fries

4 oz. Top Sirloin with a side of broccoli

Chicken Mac N Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

Guests with questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s for more information.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 64 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Sunil Dharod is the founder and CEO of SSCP Management, Inc., an award-winning restaurant and real estate investment company. SSCP Management’s affiliates currently own and operate 64 Applebee’s, 48 SONIC drive-Ins and the 16-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The affiliated companies also own and/or operate various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States. Throughout all of their businesses, SSCP Management employs over 5,000 people.

Family owned and operated, SSCP Management, Inc. is led by CEO Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is SSCP Management’s President where he is responsible for the company’s 64 Applebee’s restaurants and oversees the real estate division of the company. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a Director with the company. She also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to SSCP Management employees in the event of a crisis.

