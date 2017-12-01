Applebee’s Offer $1 Long Island Iced Tea (Dollar L.I.T) for the Month of December

Roanoke, VA (RestaurantNews.com) At Applebee’s in December, Happy Hour is now Happy Month.

Apple Investors Group, a franchise partner of Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar, is making a bold move in its markets: offering its wildly popular Long Island Iced Tea, affectionately named Dollar L.I.T for only $1 all December. The fan-favorite cocktail is made with delicious new mix of vodka, rum, tequila and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

The move follows an October campaign in which Applebee’s offered is best-selling house margarita for a buck (DollaRita), which lead to the brand selling more margaritas in October 2017 than in any month in company history. The Dollar L.I.T. will be available during all open hours at the Apple Investors Group-owned Applebee’s:

1440 E. Main Street, Wytheville, VA 1126 E. Stuart Drive, Galax, VA 3624 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg, VA 410 Old Mt. Crossroad, Danville, VA 3219 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 3607 Old Halifax Road, South Boston, VA 1189 Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA 169 Clarion Road, Altavista, VA 870 N. Lee Highway, Lexington, VA 415 Thacker Ave., Covington, VA 691 Hawthorne Drive N.E., Norton, VA 89 Elliot Drive, Lebanon, VA 33 West Main Street, Radford, VA 281 W. Commonwealth, Martinsville, VA 400 Old Franklin Turnpike Unit 204, Rocky Mount, VA 4942 Valley View Blvd., Roanoke, VA 4340 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 1806 W. Main Street, Salem, VA 4510 Challenger Ave., Roanoke, VA

Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group. “The DollaRita campaign allowed us to see our neighbors more often so we thought the Dollar L.I.T. would be a great way to see them again during the holiday season.”

Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the month of December. As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

For more information, guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s.

About Apple Investors Group

Apple Investors Group, LLC was founded in 2008 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The founder and President of Apple Investor Group, Andy Patel is a native of Gujarat who got involved in the franchise industry when he came to the United States. Originally, looking to join the Wendy’s chain, but then realized IHOP worked out better, he opened his first IHOP 18 years ago. Today Apple Investors Group owns and operates over 150 restaurants, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants, IHOPs, Burger Kings and Pizza Huts across the nation.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

