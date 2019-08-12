Applebee’s Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger

For a limited time, Applebee’s original Quesadilla Burger is available at just $7.99 with endless fries

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® has mastered the art of crafting craveable burgers with its Handcrafted Burgers, which are made to order with premium toppings stacked high. Each burger at Applebee’s is made tastier and more flavorful with 100% fresh and never frozen ground beef, smashed on the grill to seal in the juicy goodness, and served with endless classic fries.

Leading the pack is Applebee’s own Quesadilla Burger, available for a limited-time price of only $7.99*, starting today. The restaurant’s original creation is part burger, part quesadilla, piled high with Pepper Jack cheese, Applebee’s signature Mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house-made pico de gallo and shredded lettuce in a crisp, warm Cheddar quesadilla. To top it off, this limited-time deal also includes endless fries to complement the burger’s endless flavor.

“The Quesadilla Burger is one of our guests’ favorites at Applebee’s, so we wanted to bring a hot deal to its loyal fans and tempt those who haven’t tried it yet,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “It’s the perfect combination of our fresh, never frozen burgers with the cheesy deliciousness of our quesadillas.”

In addition to the Quesadilla Burger, Applebee’s is featuring two additional Handcrafted Burgers, which, like all Handcrafted Burgers during this limited-time offer, come with those craveable endless fries:

Whisky Bacon Burger: A flavorful take on a tasty original, an all-beef patty is topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball® Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun.

A flavorful take on a tasty original, an all-beef patty is topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball® Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun. Brunch Burger: A wake up call for your taste buds, this juicy all-beef patty is topped with crispy hash browns, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, ketchup and a fried egg. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun.

To order Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers for Delivery or To Go®, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift a Quesadilla Burger to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

*For a limited time. Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid per person per order. Endless fries available for Dine-In only.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

