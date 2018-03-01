Applebee’s Makes March Sweeter with the New 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT Vodka Lemonade

Forget Freezing Temps for only $2, all of March!

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is helping guests get ready for spring with a new, sunny cocktail at a great price. The latest Neighborhood Drink, the 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT® Vodka Lemonade, is a classic cocktail made with premium vodka and mixed with refreshing lemonade. Enjoy this grown-up lemonade, available from open to close at participating Applebee’s restaurants every day this month for only $2 and watch winter fade away.

“From the DOLLARITATM to the DOLLARMAMATM and everything in between, we’ve been busy coming up with beverages that please your taste buds and your wallet,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We know our guests will go crazy for the new 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT® Vodka Lemonade – it’s a sip of spring for only $2!”

The 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT® Vodka Lemonade is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the entire month of March. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on the 2 DOLLAR ABSOLUT® Vodka Lemonade and other limited time offers from Applebee’s, view Applebee’s online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,970 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

