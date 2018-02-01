Applebee’s Introduces the DOLLARMAMA for the Entire Month of February

Escape the Winter Blues with a $1 Bahama Mama to Lift Your Spirits!

Roanoke, VA (RestaurantNews.com) At Applebee’s in February, Happy Hour is now Happy Month and its new value-priced cocktail is the perfect cure for the winter blues.

Apple Investors Group, a franchise partner of Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar, today announced a beachy libation coined the DOLLARMAMA – Applebee’s version of a Bahama Mama made with white rum and Applebee’s new, proprietary mix of pineapple, lime and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry. And for the entire month of February, it’s just a buck.

The DOLLARMAMA will be available at the Apple Investors Group-owned Applebee’s:

1440 E. Main StreetWythevilleVA 1126 E. Stuart DriveGalaxVA 3624 Candlers Mountain RoadLynchburgVA 410 Old Mt. CrossroadDanvilleVA 3219 Old Forest RoadLynchburgVA 3607 Old Halifax RoadSouth BostonVA 1189 Lynchburg-Salem TurnpikeBedfordVA 169 Clarion RoadAltavistaVA 870 N. Lee HighwayLexingtonVA 415 Thacker AveCovingtonVA 691 Hawthorne Drive N.E.NortonVA 89 Elliot DriveLebanonVA 33 West Main StreetRadfordVA 281 W. CommonwealthMartinsvilleVA 400 Old Franklin Turnpike Unit 204Rocky MountVA 4942 Valley View BlvdRoanokeVA 4340 Electric RoadRoanokeVA 1806 W. Main StreetSalemVA 4510 Challenger Ave.RoanokeVA Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group.“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s and this DOLLARMAMA is the perfect winter getaway in a glass,” said Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group. “Our dollar drink campaigns allow us to see our neighbors more often and with the cold weather, we felt the DOLLARMAMA would prompt them for a visit to join us as we all look forward to warmer days ahead. It’s our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama cocktail and we know our fans, friends and neighbors are going to embrace the tropical flavors of our new recipe.”

The DOLLARMAMA is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations through February. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited. For more information on the DOLLARMAMA and other limited time offers from Applebee’s, view Applebee’s online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant. As always, Applebee’s reminds guests to drink responsibly. For more information, guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s

About Apple Investors Group

Apple Investors Group, LLC was founded in 2008 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The founder and President of Apple Investor Group, Andy Patel is a native of Gujarat who got involved in the franchise industry when he came to the United States. Originally, looking to join the Wendy’s chain, but then realized IHOP worked out better, he opened his first IHOP 18 years ago. Today Apple Investors Group owns and operates over 150 restaurants, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants, IHOPs, Burger Kings and Pizza Huts across the nation.



About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of Sept. 30, 2017, there were 1,945 Applebee’s franchise restaurants throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

