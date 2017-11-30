Applebee’s Has $1 Long Island Iced Tea the Entire Month of December

Feel the Cheer with the Dollar L.I.T. only at Applebee’s

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is winning the holiday cocktail game by offering the new $1 Long Island Iced Tea, better known as the Dollar L.I.T. , all December. The fan-favorite cocktail is made with a delicious new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola. The Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T. is available all day at participating Applebee’s restaurants nationwide every day in December – for only a buck!

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T. is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the month of December. Void where prohibited. For more information on Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T., visit applebees.com/dollarteas after Dec. 1 or stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

