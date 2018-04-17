Applebee’s Is Giving Guests More for Their Money with Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos

There’s more to love at Applebee’s with a choice of two grilled entrées and more sides at a great price

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Tax Day is here and people have a lot on their plates – which was exactly the inspiration behind the latest special at Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar. Launching nationwide at participating restaurants, Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos offer something more for everyone’s taste buds with the choice of two bolder grilled entrées both with an abundance of sides for one satisfying meal that is bursting off the plate starting at only $12.99*.

“Last year our guests loved our Big and Bold Grill Combos, which is why this year we’re making them even bigger and bolder with so much more food that it is nearly falling off the plate,” said Stephen Bulgarelli, Chief Culinary Officer at Applebee’s. “We’ve made it easy for everyone to find a combo option they like without breaking the bank, with favorites like the Half Rack Baby Back Ribs and 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, or lighter options like Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Grilled Chicken Breast We’re all about robust flavor combinations for a more delicious and satisfying meal at a tremendous value.”

Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos include these entrée pairing options:

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Texas BBQ or Honey BBQ Sauce & 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Texas BBQ or Honey BBQ Sauce & Grilled Chicken Breast with Fireball® Whisky-infused Sauce

Crispy Shrimp & Grilled Salmon with Honey BBQ Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Honey BBQ Sauce & Grilled Chicken Breast with Fireball® Whisky-infused Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Honey BBQ Sauce, Crispy Shrimp & 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

All Grill Combos are served with steamed broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, signature coleslaw and onion tanglers.

“This can be a stressful time of year, and we know how important a good meal with friends or family is to help our guests relax and unwind. Our Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos special takes the pressure off deciding between abundance or flavor,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “At Applebee’s we truly do believe in Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood.”

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant. Price and participation may vary by location.

* Combos including ribs, sirloin or salmon priced higher. Price and participation may vary. For a limited time.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,935 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

