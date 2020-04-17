Applebee’s Franchisee in Texas and Northern California is Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood

SSCP Management Creates Opportunities to Give Back and Connect with Team Members, Neighbors in Need and Guests During this Unprecedented Time

Dallas, TX and San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Across the country people are coming out to lend a hand wherever they are needed. With a strong commitment to be a good neighbor, Applebee’s restaurants in Texas and Northern California are also doing what they can to make their neighborhoods a little brighter. This past month in addition to remaining open for To Go and delivery in participating markets, these restaurant teams have been stepping up to support first responders, food pantries, health care providers and medical facilities, as well as donating food and supplies to their own valued team members.

SSCP Management, Inc., which through its Apple Texas and Apple Cal entities owns and operates 75 Applebee’s (62 in Texas and 13 in Northern California), has been committed to Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood for more than 12 years. In good times, tough times and everything in between, this franchise partner has always been there for its neighbors, valued team members and guests.

Here are a few of the ways SSCP Management’s restaurants teams have stepped up while adhering to various health and safety guidelines and mandates from local and state governments:

Killeen, Texas Applebee’s team has provided more than 100 pounds of produce to its neighborhoods, including the Outreach Ministries of the Anointed Christian Church who serve their surrounding neighbors by providing hot meals and clothing for disadvantaged families and children.

Frisco and Little Elm, Texas Applebee’s teams are working in conjunction with Frisco Family Services to provide 300 pounds of produce donations to the local Food Pantry. For more than 25 years, Frisco Family Services has helped members of Frisco and Frisco ISD communities who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency. SSCP’s Director of Learning and Development lives adjacent to the facility and often makes donations for the community.

Garland, Texas Applebee’s team has been delivering free meals to Garland-Centerville City Hospital Emergency Health Care Providers who are on the frontline to keep residents of Garland, Richardson and East Plano healthy.

Temple, Texas Applebee’s team is donating free food to medical facilities in the area including Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and all local urgent care facilities. Additionally, they have donated meals to the Temple Police, Fire Department and the Sheriff’s office.

All Apple Texas and Apple Cal Applebee’s restaurant teams are donating food and supplies to its team members. As an example, on Easter Sunday, all team members were able to receive a free meal for four. In fact, more that 1400 meals were donated to team members and their families.



“We are committed to being a good neighbor always, and to doing even more today when our communities are most in need,” said Sunil Dharod, owner of SSCP Management. “We are also actively committed to maintaining current health and safety procedures and best practices in each of our restaurants so that we can do our part to keep our team members and neighborhoods safe.”

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Family-owned and operated, SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant category leader. SSCP currently owns and operates 74 Applebee’s (61 in Texas, 13 in Northern California), 47 Sonic Drive-In’s and the 15-unit fine dining concept Roy’s, in addition to owning and operating various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,794 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Media Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Apple Texas Group

derek@150pr.com

704-941-7353