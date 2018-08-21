Applebee’s Franchisee Legacy Apple Expands Portfolio To Tennessee

Legacy Apple purchases eight restaurants in the greater Nashville, Tenn. area from Woodland Group

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Legacy Apple LLC, led by second-generation president Jon Rolph, expands its franchisee portfolio through the acquisition of eight Applebee’s restaurants in the middle Tennessee area. Legacy Apple, a 20-year Applebee’s franchisee, now operates 41 Applebee’s restaurants in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We strive to be a positive influence in our communities. Our purpose is to serve our guests with passion. We believe Applebee’s has a strong future because of the value it offers its guests,” said Jon Rolph, president, Legacy Apple. “We know that our success depends on creating value for our customers and becoming a good neighbor in our local communities.”

Legacy Apple LLC, based in Wichita, Kan., purchased the restaurants from Woodland Group. During the transition Applebee’s guests will not notice the ownership change and all current team members have been retained. Financial details of the sale will not be disclosed.

“As one of Applebee’s established franchisees, Legacy Apple is a committed partner who is helping to fuel our brand’s growth and momentum,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “With deep roots in the brand and tremendous restaurant experience, we are pleased to see Jon and the Legacy Apple team expand into Nashville.”

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2018, there are more than 1,700 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE :DIN ], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

