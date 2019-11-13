Applebee’s Franchisee Expands Portfolio to Wisconsin

Louisiana Apple LLC purchased 29 Applebee’s restaurants in Wisconsin

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Louisiana Apple LLC, operating as Wisconsin Apple LLC, led by Seenu Kasturi, expanded its franchisee portfolio through the acquisition of 29 Applebee’s restaurants in Wisconsin. Louisiana Apple LLC now operates 47 Applebee’s restaurants across Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

“Our team has a passion for developing amazing talent and operating successful restaurants with a focus on the guest experience, and we are thrilled to expand our passion into Wisconsin,” said Seenu Kasturi, Louisiana Apple President. “We believe in the Applebee’s brand and in being a good neighbor who makes a positive impact in each of our local communities.”

During the transition Applebee’s guests will not notice the ownership change and all current team members were offered the opportunity to be retained. Financial details of the sale will not be disclosed.

“The Applebee’s brand has experienced a genuine renaissance over the past two years,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “This success can be attributed to the partnership between our exceptional franchisees and our talented Applebee’s team. Since joining the Applebee’s family last year, Seenu and his team have demonstrated role model performance, and I’m thrilled with their growth and expansion into Wisconsin.”

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

Contact:

Josephine Mallari

Current Global for Applebee’s

312-929-0519

jmallari@currentglobal.com