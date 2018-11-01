Applebee’s Embarks on Mission to Serve One Million Free Meals to American Military Heroes This Veterans Day

For the 11th year, Applebee’s is Proud to Serve Those Who Serve Us

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, 2018, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar is on a mission to proudly serve one million free meals to neighborhood military heroes. For the 11th year, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will invite all veterans and active-duty military to visit their local restaurants on Veterans Day to enjoy a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.

As one of the first and largest national efforts of its kind, Applebee’s is proud to serve those who serve. There’s no better example of how Applebee’s brings its commitment to service and connecting with America’s military men and women to life than on Veterans Day. Since 2008, the neighborhood grill and bar has served 8.9 million free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Each Veterans Day, the entire Applebee’s family looks forward to opening their doors to thousands, hosting families, friends, solo diners and more, who gather to enjoy great food and time together. Veterans and active-duty military will be able to choose their free meal from an exclusive menu of eight delicious and hearty entrees, including:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

“At Applebee’s we are proud to welcome veterans and active-duty military all year long. To date, we have served nearly nine million military heroes a free meal, and in celebration of our 11th year, we welcome one million more to join us on Veterans Day for a delicious and free meal among friends,” said John Cywinski, president at Applebee’s. “The entire Applebee’s community looks forward to this day year-round, and we hope it encourages our communities to come together to celebrate our neighborhood friends and heroes around the country.”

Applebee’s believes in creating connections across the table, beginning with a good meal. Applebee’s also encourages everyone to give our troops a ‘thank you’ of their own. Head to applebees.com/vetsday to give thanks to our military heroes with a thoughtful social media post of gratitude using the hashtag #MillionMeals4Heroes.

This event is just one of the many ways Applebee’s franchisees and partners around the country honor and support our American heroes. Additional initiatives include participating in veteran employment recruiting programs, sending much-needed items to active military service members overseas, delighting hometown heroes with surprise parties and Applebee’s gift cards, and partnering with organizations to repair or build homes for veterans in need.

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in only at nearly 1,700 Applebee’s locations nationwide. For more information, please visit applebees.com/vetsday. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

Offer valid on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Item selection and participation may vary. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverages and gratuity not included. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. Hours vary by location, so guests should call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

