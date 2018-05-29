Applebee’s Conquers Cravings by Bringing Steak Back to Its Signature 2 for $20 Menu for a Limited Time

With the addition of steak, the guest-favorite value menu is now an even better deal

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s expands signature 2 for $20 menu and introduces the addition of flame grilled steak – expertly crafted by its culinary team, and features a 6-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin steak as an entree option with two classic sides, for a limited time starting May 28. Applebee’s 2 for $20 menu provides the ultimate combination of two full-size entrees and a full-size appetizer for $20 – giving guests the food they crave, and that can be shared with the people they love.

“Our 2 for $20 menu is popular among our guests, because the options we offer are indulgent and satisfying, making the value truly unbeatable,” said Stephen Bulgarelli, chief culinary officer at Applebee’s. “With the addition of our USDA Select Top Sirloin steak and two classic sides to the signature menu, we’re firing up the flavor and taking the value in our 2 for $20 menu to a whole new level.”

To celebrate the return of 2 for $20, Applebee’s guests will have the chance to win the ultimate 2 for $20 date night experience at Applebee’s, from June 4 to June 10, guests are invited to submit an image or video of their epic 2 for $20 proposal on Twitter using #2for20Contest. No purchase necessary. Visit the 2 for $20 website for official rules and stop by @Applebees on Twitter.

Applebee’s is also providing guests with big drinks with big value like a crisp, refreshing Bud Light Brewtus® or a Mucho Watermelon Sangria made with Bella Sera Moscato, DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker and cranberry juice topped with Mist Twist, served in Applebee’s Signature Mucho Glass. As always, Applebee’s reminds guests ages 21 and over to please drink responsibly.

Don’t feel like dining in? Also starting on May 29 and for a limited time, guests can save 20 percent off $20 or more on your next Applebee’s To Go order on our website or mobile app using the code Value20. Restrictions apply.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant. Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2018, there were 1,923 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

