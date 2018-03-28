Applebee’s Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

Steve Levigne

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar® announced Steve Levigne has joined its growing executive team as vice president of insights and analytics. Representing the eyes, ears and heartbeat of the brand, Levigne will help ensure Applebee’s remains guest-focused across all brand initiatives.

In his new role, Levigne and his team will uncover insights and utilize advanced analytics to best position Applebee’s for enhanced relevance and sustained growth. He will report directly to Applebee’s president, John Cywinski.

“Steve is a highly-regarded veteran of the restaurant industry and understands our challenges from a culinary, service, value and brand differentiation perspective. Importantly, franchisee partnership is part of his DNA, and he’ll be a terrific culture fit for the Applebee’s team,” said Cywinski. “I plan to partner with Steve across all strategic initiatives.”

Levigne joins Applebee’s after a distinguished 23-year career at McDonald’s, most recently serving as vice president, strategy & insights for all 14,000 U.S. restaurants. In this role, Levigne was accountable for strategic planning, consumer insights, business analytics, guest satisfaction and industry tracking. He partnered with company and franchise leadership to build business and brand momentum at McDonald’s.

“I’m excited to join such an iconic brand and best-in-class team,” said Levigne. “I look forward to uncovering real insights and contributing to innovative marketing strategies that continue the momentum for Applebee’s.”

Levigne holds a master’s degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,970 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

