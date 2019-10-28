Applebee’s Announces 25¢ Boneless Wings Nationwide Starting Today

America’s fan favorite appetizer now available for 25¢ each for a limited time only

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Boneless wings fans rejoice, for a limited time only, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering 25¢ Boneless Wings in participating restaurants nationwide! With multiple professional sports seasons crossing over and taking over TV’s across the country, it’s a season of so many sports but so little time! Luckily your neighborhood Applebee’s location has you covered with 25¢ Boneless Wings – they’re a perfect pre-game snack or the perfect play for curbing halftime hunger pains.

“Boneless Wings are a crowd-favorite at Applebee’s, and we’re excited to be able to offer them to our guests at the great value of 25¢ each,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “While debating sports is as American as Apple Pie, we know our Applebee’s Boneless Wings in Classic Buffalo Sauce is a fan-favorite everyone enjoys!”

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are made with crispy breaded pieces of juicy, tender boneless chicken tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce. Whether you order 5, 15 or 50, they’re still 25¢ each. The offer is available for dine-in only, so grab your game day crew and head into your neighborhood Applebee’s to enjoy 25¢ Boneless Wings for a limited time only.

Dine-in only. For a limited time at participating locations. Celery and dipping sauce available for an additional cost. While supplies last.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

