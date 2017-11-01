Applebee’s in Albuquerque Invites Veterans and Active Duty Military to Enjoy a Complimentary Meal on Veterans Day for the 10th Consecutive Year

Albuquerque, NM (RestaurantNews.com) Apple Investors Group, a franchise partner of Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar, with eight Applebee’s in the Albuquerque area, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of honoring America’s veterans and active-duty military by offering them a free meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Applebee’s is one of the first casual dining brands to honor America’s heroes with a free meal on Veterans Day and company-wide has donated more than 8.3 million free meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel since beginning the program in 2008. Applebee’s restaurants nationwide anticipate serving nearly one million more free meals this Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is a very special day at Applebee’s and we are very excited to welcome our neighbors who, as veterans, protect our neighborhoods and our freedom,” said Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group. “They serve us 24/7 and all of our valued team members are excited to turn the tables and serve the military heroes in our neighborhoods on their special day.”

Applebee’s special Veterans Day menu includes seven of its signature dishes, including:

The American Standard Burger – Juicy all-beef patty with seared-in bacon, diced onions and pickles topped with melted American cheese, our signature sauce and a Brioche bun. Served with fries.

– Juicy all-beef patty with seared-in bacon, diced onions and pickles topped with melted American cheese, our signature sauce and a Brioche bun. Served with fries. Butcher’s Meat + Potatoes – USDA Choice top sirloin, tomatoes, mushrooms, stout gravy, garlic mashers and crispy onions.

– USDA Choice top sirloin, tomatoes, mushrooms, stout gravy, garlic mashers and crispy onions. Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi – Asiago, Parmesan and white Cheddar are mixed with corkscrew cavatappi pasta in a rich Parmesan cream sauce and then topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta tomatoes and basil.

– Asiago, Parmesan and white Cheddar are mixed with corkscrew cavatappi pasta in a rich Parmesan cream sauce and then topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta tomatoes and basil. Chicken Tenders Platter – Crispy breaded chicken tenders are a grill and bar classic. Served with fries, slaw and honey Dijon mustard.

– Crispy breaded chicken tenders are a grill and bar classic. Served with fries, slaw and honey Dijon mustard. Fiesta Lime Chicken® – A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.

– A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo. Double Crunch Shrimp – Crispy battered shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, slaw and fries.

– Crispy battered shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, slaw and fries. Oriental Chicken Salad – A long-running favorite, crispy breaded chicken tenders top a bed of Asian greens, rice noodles and almonds tossed in our Oriental vinaigrette. Also available with Grilled Chicken.



The offer is valid at the following Albuquerque-area Applebee’s locations:

6220 San Mateo Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87109 10600 Lomas Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87112 3620 NM Hwy 528, Albuquerque, NM 87114 10895 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 2600 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107 2000 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 2711 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 6200 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in only. In order to receive a free meal on Saturday, November 11, 2017, guests need to provide proof of military service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

For closest location, please visit http://applebees.com/locations. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

Offer valid on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Item selection and participation may vary. Dine-in or carry out only from limited selections. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverages and gratuity not included. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military services. Limit one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. Hours vary by location, so guests should call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

About Apple Investors Group

Apple Investors Group, LLC was founded in 2008 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The founder and President of Apple Investor Group, Andy Patel is a native of Gujarat who got involved in the franchise industry when he came to the United States. Originally, looking to join the Wendy’s chain, but then realized IHOP worked out better, he opened his first IHOP 18 years ago. Today Apple Investors Group owns and operates over 150 restaurants, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants, IHOPs, Burger Kings and Pizza Huts across the nation.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

