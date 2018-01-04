Applebee’s in Albuquerque Brings Back Famous Riblets by Popular Demand; Guests Can Choose All-You-Can-Eat Riblets or All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders with Endless Classic Fries, All Day, Every Day for Only $12.99

Applebee’s Restaurants Also Kick off the New Year by introducing the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® Neighborhood Drink

Albuquerque, NM (RestaurantNews.com) Apple Investors Group, a franchise partner of Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar, with eight Applebee’s in the Albuquerque area, today announced the long-awaited return of All-You-Can Eat Riblets, a limited-time $12.99 offer with an almost cult-like following, starting today.

As an added option, Applebee’s lip-smacking, All-You-Can-Eat Riblets are joined this time by All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders. Guests can enjoy plate, after plate, after plate of either riblets or tenders. Both are served with All-You-Can-Eat Classic Fries – all day, every day, at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide.

“We are excited to see our neighbors more often in 2018 and we couldn’t think of a better way to make that happen than with delicious abundance and value at our Albuquerque Applebee’s,” said Andy Patel, managing partner of Apple Investors Group. “We’re always interested in what our guests want and what they love about our Applebee’s brand and our neighbors always ask for our signature riblets. We’re giving guests what they want, which means hardy servings of Applebee’s famous riblets or original breaded chicken tenders with a mountain of delicious fries at a great value.”

Applebee’s guests can choose from the following:

All-You-Can-Eat Riblets:

Guests’ first order features 12-ounces of riblets expertly cut from the most tender pork for a delicious bone-in flavor, then slow cooked and served dripping in either Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ sauce, with Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include six more ounces of riblets, a side of Classic Fries and choice of Honey BBQ or Spicy Texas BBQ Sauce.

All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders:

Guests’ first order features seven chicken tenders that are juicy, breaded and downright delicious with a side of honey Dijon mustard for expert dipping. Served with a side of Classic Fries and cole slaw.

Refills include three chicken tenders, a side of Classic Fries and honey Dijon mustard.

All-You-Can-Eat Mix & Match:

Guests can start with riblets and refill on chicken tenders, or start with chicken tenders and refill with riblets.

The offer is valid at the following Albuquerque-area Applebee’s locations:

6220 San Mateo Blvd. N.E. Albuquerque NM 87109 10600 Lomas Blvd. N.E. Albuquerque NM 87112 3620 NM Hwy 528 Albuquerque NM 87114 10895 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111 2600 Menaul Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87107 2000 Yale Blvd. SE Albuquerque NM 87106 2711 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque NM 87120 6200 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque NM 87120

Applebee’s is also introducing another great Neighborhood Drink offer to help guests kick off the New Year – the new 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon®. Again, starting today, guests can enjoy a 10-ounce draft of crisp, refreshing Blue Moon, the country’s best-selling wheat ale, for only $2.[1] Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly.

For more information, check out the All-You-Can-Eat online menu, get the details on the 2 DOLLAR Blue Moon® or stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s. Price and participation may vary by location.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Apple Investors Group

Apple Investors Group, LLC was founded in 2008 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The founder and President of Apple Investor Group, Andy Patel is a native of Gujarat who got involved in the franchise industry when he came to the United States. Originally, looking to join the Wendy’s chain, but then realized IHOP worked out better, he opened his first IHOP 18 years ago. Today Apple Investors Group owns and operates over 150 restaurants, including Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants, IHOPs, Burger Kings and Pizza Huts across the nation.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee’s is one of the world’s largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee’s franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

[1] Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only.

